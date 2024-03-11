Daniel Suarez’s fiancee Julia Piquet calls 3x Supercars title winner a “future IndyCar champion”

According to Daniel Suárez’s fiancée Julia Piquet, Scott McLaughlin, who is a three-time Supercars champion driving for Team Penske in the IndyCar series, will one day be an IndyCar champion.

Piquet, 31, is a certified health coach with a specialty in integrative nutrition. She participated in helping McLaughlin get ready for the 2024 IndyCar season.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Pique shed light on her role as Seth McLaughlin’s health coach, praised his dedication, and referred to him as a “future IndyCar champ.” She wrote:

"Appreciate the love @IndyCaronNBC 🙌🏽 It's been a pleasure being @smclaughlin93’s health coach and helping him prepare mentally and physically ahead of the @IndyCar season!! A hard worker and future IndyCar champ 🏆"

The holistic health and integrative nutrition knowledge of Julia Piquet is meant to prepare McLaughlin mentally and physically for the tasks ahead. She works as a health coach, sharing her knowledge of holistic well-being on her Instagram page @juliascoaching.

In addition to her work with the Kiwi driver, the daughter of Formula 1 three-time world champion Nelson Piquet is a well-known personality in motorsports. She made her debut in racing as an invited guest at the Sprint Race International Cup in Brazil, participating in four races.

Julia Piquet shares anniversary tribute to Daniel Suárez

Recently, Julia Piquet posted on social media a celebration of a special milestone in her relationship with her fiancé, Daniel Suárez, who is a driver for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series.

Piquet posted a tribute on Instagram to celebrate their five-year anniversary. She posted a photo of the couple with a touching message, in which she thanked Suárez for being the perfect gentleman. The caption read:

"Happy 5 year anniversary to the man who still opens the door for me every single time, my soon to be hubby ❤️ Here is the first pic we ever took together 👶🏼👶🏽 ".

Danial Suárez commented on the post with a kiss emoji.

In 2019, the journey of Daniel Suárez and Julia Piquet started after they were introduced by common friends. Their love grew, culminating in a proposal on a trip to Paris, Venice and the Maldives in 2022.

Julia Piquet has been a regular at the NASCAR Cup Series races, cheering on Suárez from the stand.

The Brazilian's Instagram stories suggest she’s in Arizona now, probably to support Suárez in this weekend’s race. Suárez is preparing to race in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10, at 3.30 pm ET.