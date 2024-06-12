  • home icon
Daniel Suarez's fiancée Julia Piquet shines in chic black ensemble with designer shades at Sonoma

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Jun 12, 2024 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet, is congratulated by Julia Piquet after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Daniel Suarez made an appearance with fiancée Julia Piquet at the Sonoma Raceway last Sunday. Piquet, in chic black attire, was spotted alongside the driver ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Piquet arrived at the Sonoma track wearing a black jacket from Ralph Lauren paired with a white Club Monaco shirt. To go, she wore shorts from Babaton and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

In her usual fashion, the Brazilian health coach also shared details about her outfit with LTK, a platform where influencers and celebrities share their wardrobe ideas.

"Sonoma race outfit... The jacket is Ralph Lauren that I purchased 100 years ago, but I found one on Poshmark that is very similar. I also linked the exact same shirt underneath in white from Club Monaco because the tan one is no longer available.
These shorts are my new FAVE and sooo comfortable from Babaton. Shoes are Stuart Weitzman and you can still find good options (and different colors) on Poshmark. Belt is from a small Brazilian brand so I couldn’t link it!" Piquet wrote.

The stakes were high for Daniel Suarez at Sonoma as he returned to the track where he won his first race in 2022. However, he could not replicate his heroics from two years ago and finished the race in 14th place, despite starting from 7th.

Who is Daniel Suarez's fiancée Julia Piquet?

Julia Piquet is currently 32 years old. She was born on May 8, 1992 and is Brazilian by birth. Piquet is a health coach and a nutritionist. She is active on social media with 31,200 followers on Instagram and often plays the role of an influencer online.

&lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/go/nascar-cup-series&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;NASCAR&lt;/a&gt; Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 15: Julia Piquet and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, look on during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 15: Julia Piquet and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, look on during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Besides being the fiancée of NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, Piquet comes from a racing background herself. Her sister, Kelly Piquet is defending F1 champion Max Verstappen's partner. She is also the daughter of F1 great Nelson Piquet and her brother is former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr.

This weekend wasn't the first time Piquet accompanied her fiancée, Daniel Suarez to a NASCAR race. The two started dating in 2019. They announced their engagement in 2022, and are one of the most recognizable couples in the NASCAR community.

