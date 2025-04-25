Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet flexes her muscles in latest gym selfie

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, shared a new gym selfie showing off her arms. She took the opportunity to poke fun at the NASCAR driver for calling her biceps an avocado.

Suarez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing, married Julia Piquet in Brazil a year ago. She is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet and the sister of Kelly, the partner of four-time series champ Max Verstappen.

Julia Piquet took to Instagram to flex her muscles ahead of NASCAR's Talladega Superspeedway race weekend.

"Daniel calls it my avocado," Piquet wrote.

Julia Piquet's Instagram story - Source: @juliapiquet on IG

Piquet is a certified integrative health coach, earning her credentials from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York. She also takes part in championing stock car racing, accepting a role in Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed.

Daniel Suarez, meanwhile, will be back on the track following a one-week break on Easter Sunday. He will drive the #99 Chevy at Talladega Superspeedway for the third drafting-style race of the year. The Jack Link's 500 will kick off on April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

After nine races, the 33-year-old driver has struggled to post good results. He only has one top-10 finish in second place, earned at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Julia Piquet shared Daniel Suarez's "off-week" excursion

Last week, Daniel Suarez filmed a promo instead of taking a break, which Julia Piquet playfully called out on social media. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her husband in a go-kart amid NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway (No Cup race).

The 32-year-old Brazilian wrote on Instagram:

"'Off week' my 🍑😏."

Julia Piquet's Instagram story - Source: @juliapiquet on IG

In a press release, Daniel Suarez revealed working in Mexico City in the off-week for the inaugural road course race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. He may be busy, but he still took the time to see people he hadn't seen in a while in his home country.

"I spent the off-week in Mexico. I was working in Mexico City, where we did a lot of race promotion and unveiled the Telcet Chevrolet we will be racing there," the Trackhouse Racing driver said.

"And then it was vacation time in Monterrey, where I got to see my family and just hang out with everyone I hadn't seen in a while. It was good to kind of get a break, recharge, and get ready for Talladega and other upcoming races," he added.

Daniel Suarez drives the #99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

The Mexico City stop will be held on June 15 between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends. It will be the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958 as part of NASCAR's initiative to reach a more global audience.

The 100-lap race will be available on Prime Video. It is one of the five races signed with the new TV broadcasting partner for the 2025 season. The other scheduled races are at Charlotte, Nashville, Michigan, and Pocono.

