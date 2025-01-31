Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet marks 6-month anniversary, sharing wedding celebration video

Julia Piquet shared a heartwarming short wedding film with her husband Daniel Suarez on the occasion of their six-month anniversary. The couple married last year in July after having dated for almost five years.

The couple began dating in 2019 and were engaged after two years. They had been hinting at their wedding on social media for a long time, before the ceremony on July 30, last year, during the two-week NASCAR break amid the 2024 Paris Olympics. The lavish wedding was held in Brazil.

As the couple now celebrates six months, Julia Piquet shared a beautiful video on her Instagram. It featured their pre-wedding shoots, the celebration, and the tear-jerking moment when they read their vows.

"How lucky are we to have found each other in this life, because I know that we have already found each other in a past life, and that we will find each other again in another life too. Happy 6 months anniversary amor 🤍," she captioned the post (translated).

Julia Piquet has grown up around motorsports. Her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time Formula 1 World Champion. She also shared a little gig in the motorsports broadcasting industry. However, she did not take it up as her full-time career. She is also a certified health coach.

Julia's sister, Kelly Piquet, is currently in a relationship with four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen. The couple recently announced their pregnancy.

As for Daniel Suarez, he races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing, piloting the #99 Chevrolet on the field. He has been racing for the team since the 2021 season.

Daniel Suarez looks ahead to his 2025 campaign: "We have a lot of work to do"

Daniel Suarez had an excellent start to the 2024 season, as he clinched victory in Atlanta, claiming the spot in the playoffs. However, he regularly finished out of the top 20 as the season progressed, seemingly hampering his chances for the title.

This trend followed in the playoffs, albeit with a few good finishes, and he was out of contention for the championship.

Looking back at the season, Suarez mentioned that his #99 crew improved but there were issues with Trackhouse Racing as a whole.

"I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse," Suarez said, via NASCAR.

Looking forward, Suarez felt that there is still work required in the team as an organization.

"We had a couple months in the middle of the year where we were trying new stuff and were very, very bad and eventually we had to reset and try again, and I feel that hurt the numbers of the 99 team. We were okay, a top-15 team most of the year, but we have a lot of work to do as an organization," he concluded.

Daniel Suarez will continue to race for the team in the 2025 season. Freeway Insurance is set to back him as his primary sponsor for one-third of the season, including the Daytona 500.

