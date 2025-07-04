Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet posts bikini and beach hat selfie after "dream tan"

Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet shared a selfie on social media while sporting a wide brim beach hat and bikini. Julia and the Trackhouse Racing driver have been married for about a year and will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this month.

Ad

In her latest Instagram story, Julia uploaded a picture of herself, tagging tanning company Coastal Golden Glow. She captioned her post:

"Dream tan!"

Julia Piquet's Instagram story on July 4. Source: @juliapiquet on Instagram

Julia, who is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, met Suarez through her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr. in 2012. They reconnected years later in 2019 and got engaged in Monaco in November 2022. The couple tied the knot in Julia’s hometown of Brasília, Brazil on July 30, 2024.

Ad

Trending

Julia has joined Suarez at NASCAR Cup Series races several times. At the NASCAR All‑Star Race in May, Julia rocked a handmade T‑shirt emblazoned with her husband’s silhouette. She was also present for the Mexican driver's emotional Xfinity win in Mexico City last month.

"What dreams are made of" - Julia Piquet after Daniel Suarez's NASCAR Xfinity win in home city

Daniel Suarez clinched the fourth Xfinity win of his career before a roaring hometown crowd at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 14. After a qualifying crash relegated him to the back in a backup JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the Monterrey native moved through the 37‑car field and led a race‑high 19 laps. When the chaotic restart eliminated multiple drivers with 19 laps remaining, he edged out Taylor Gray by 0.598 seconds to score the win.

Ad

In his post‑race remarks, Suarez described the experience of winning on home soil and said:

"It's a very special day to be here in front of my people, all these people that have supported me for many, many years and known me since my NASCAR Mexico days. Now I'm fighting with the big boys." (via NASCAR.com)

Ad

Julia Piquet also shared her reaction to the win on Instagram, with the caption:

"This is what dreams are made of ☁️"

Ad

Julia also shared her joy from the stands with an Instagram story captioned "Inolvidable" (unforgettable).

Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez has had a tough season in the Cup Series. The 33-year-old is ranked 29th in the points standings with one top-five and two top-10 finishes so far. He will be leaving Trackhouse Racing at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.