Daniel Suárez’s wife Julia Piquet shares heartfelt message after scary Daytona incident - "Just glad you’re ok"

Recently, Julia Piquet shared a heartwarming post for her husband Daniel Suarez on social media. Suarez is a Mexican Cup Series driver and a former Xfinity Series champion.

The couple tied the knot recently, during the two-week NASCAR break, in Brazil. Having known each other since 2012, Suarez popped the question to Piquet in November 2022.

Piquet is a professional health coach and she comes from a racing family. Her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time Formula 1 champion, and her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., is also a Formula 1 driver. Moreover, her sister, Kelly Piquet, is dating the reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen. Being involved extensively in the motorsports community, Julia knows the intricacies of racing and how dangerous it can be.

Trending

In a recent post on Instagram, Piquet shared a message for the Trackhouse Racing driver Suarez after the latter's #99 Chevy's rear caught fire in the pit box at Daytona International Speedway. Piquet wrote:

"I think we often overlook how dangerous this sport can be. Just glad you’re ok 🤍."

Suarez, who is in his fourth season with Trackhouse Racing, has booked his berth in the playoff by claiming a victory in a three-wide photo finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After 25 starts this season, he sits at P17 with one win, two top-five, and six top-10 finishes.

Here's a look at Daniel Suarez's unfortunate retirement early from the 25th regular season race:

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suarez explained his fireball moment at Daytona

Daniel Suarez was forced to retire prematurely after a Lap 37 incident, when his #99 Chevy caught fire due to Denny Hamlin's exhaust. #11 Hamlin's lateral exhaust sparked Suarez's spilled fuel while exiting the pit box.

In a post-race interview, the 32-year-old shared his take on the unfortunate incident which marked his second DNF of the season. He said:

"Every single time that we do pit stops, we drop a little fuel; that's completely normal. Unfortunately, when [Hamlin] was leaving, he stopped right behind me because he was waiting for me to leave. And his exhaust fired up the little fuel I dropped and as I was still parked there, that [got] into the back of my car where the fuel cell is." [0:10]

"Really unfortunate situation, to be honest. Honestly, I don't know what we could have done different, but just a little bit sad that we're out of the race this way so early. But I'm glad I'm fine and the entire team was fine. Suarez added.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR will be next in action for the final race of the regular season at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback