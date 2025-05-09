Daniel Suarez‘s wife lacerates Trackhouse in NASCAR: Full Speed - “We sent our boy to war on a donkey holding a wooden spoon”

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, called out Trackhouse Racing for allegedly giving her husband a slow car in the playoffs last year. Per Netflix's new NASCAR: Full Speed season, Piquet described the situation as Suarez going to war on a donkey wielding a wooden spoon.

The disapproval was said in the last race of the Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the #99 Trackhouse Racing driver was fighting to keep his playoff hopes alive. While the Mexico-born driver advanced to the next round, Piquet pointed out that Ross Chastain had the faster car despite not competing in the postseason.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Tyler Pennell, who reviews NASCAR paint schemes, shared Julia Piquet's resentment against the Concord-based outfit from a post-race interview at Bristol.

"God d**n. Suarez’s wife called Trackhouse OUT in NASCAR: Full Speed Season 2. 'We sent our boy to war on a donkey holding a wooden spoon,'" Pennell wrote.

Despite a 31st-place finish in the Bristol night race, Daniel Suarez wasn't eliminated from the playoffs thanks to his runner-up finish in the opening Round of 16 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, Julia Piquet wasn't happy when Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy, finished 10th.

"Is it just me, or is it completely unacceptable that our teammate runs tenth and is not even in the playoffs? Like why the f**k aren't the two teams helping each other? He needs the tools to be able to move forward," she said (via Netflix).

When asked what she hoped for in the coming races, Piquet, the daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet, responded:

"I hope they give him the better car."

Daniel Suarez (#99) alongside race winner Kyle Larson (#5) at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

After the Bristol night race, Kyle Larson led the field for 462 of 500 laps to take the checkered flag. Meanwhile, the eliminated drivers were Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Harrison Burton.

Daniel Suarez was eliminated from the playoffs following the end of the Round of 12. He exited the postseason alongside Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano before NASCAR disqualified Alex Bowman for failing the post-race inspection, reinstating Logano to the championship fight, which the #22 driver eventually triumphed over for his third title.

"I always say Emma": Julia Piquet chose dog Emma over Daniel Suarez on 'who she loves more' question

In the same NASCAR: Full Speed season, Julia Piquet picked her dog Emma whenever Daniel Suarez asked who she loves more. She said she has always chosen Emma, calling her 10-year-old dog her soulmate.

Piquet shared an excerpt from the new season on Netflix and posted it on Instagram, where she said:

"She's my soulmate. Daniel always asks me, who do you love more, me or Emma. I always say Emma."

In response, the Trackhouse Racing driver replied:

"Yeah. I haven't won the battle yet."

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet started dating in 2019 after meeting seven years earlier, a time when they couldn't communicate because he couldn't speak English and she couldn't speak Spanish. He proposed in 2022 before tying the knot in Piquet's hometown in Brazil last year.

