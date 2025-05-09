Daniel Suarez's wife reveals who she loves more between the racer and their pet Emma

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, shared a lighthearted moment from the Netflix series Full Speed, which revealed her pick between her husband and their pet dog, Emma. The documentary series, which captures drivers' journeys through the 2024 playoffs, is currently airing its second season.

Suarez and Piquet first met in 2012, but didn't start dating until six years later when they crossed paths again at the Race of Champions in Mexico city. Suarez proposed to Piquet during a european vacation in 2022, and they tied the knot in her hometown of Brazilia, Brazil, on July 30, 2024.

In an Instagram reel, Piquet shared an excerpt from the latest season of Full Speed, which captured a candid moment between the couple and their 10-year-old dog, Emma. She talked about how much the pet has come to mean to her, saying:

"She's my soulmate. Daniel always asks me, who do you love more, me or Emma. I always say Emma."

Julia Piquet is the daughter of three time F1 world champion, Nelson Piquet. Her brother Nelson Piquet Jr., continued in his father's footsteps and competed in F1 and NASCAR, although his stint in the Cup Series was short-lived.

Meanwhile, Piquet pursued a career in journalism and served as a correspondent with the Motorsport Network, where she first interviewed Daniel Suarez in the 2019 Race of Champions.

Daniel Suarez and his wife take on spotter roles for Ross Chastain's mowing duties

Trackhouse Racing recently shared a playful clip of Ross Chastain mowing their company lawn, while Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia Piquet, stepped in as his spotters.

The Instagram reel was released to promote the team's partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation, which was recently extended for three more years. The short clip featured Julia and Suarez hilariously giving out mixed signals to a confused Chastain.

"We let Daniel spot for Ross mowing the grass on a @kubotausa🤣," the caption read.

In addition, Daniel Suarez shared an adorable image of Julia's dog perched atop the Kubota mower and announced a special giveaway for fans.

"Emma said “hold my leash” and climbed on the mower in full glam. Now she’s giving away 5 Kubota collar + bandana sets to dogs who have what it takes to run the yard—and the internet. Comment or tag us in a pic of your dog for a chance to win or be featured on Kubota’s page!" the caption read.

Daniel Suarez ran Kubota's signature black and orange colours in his last outing at Texas Motor Speedway. The event marked the only race of the season where the brand served as his primary sponsor. The No.99 driver went on to round out the top 10 in his 11th start of the season, while Ross Chastain placed himself among the frontrunners with a runner-up spot.

Suarez is set to make his NASCAR debut on home soil in Mexico and will sport a one-off livery with Tel-Cel to mark the occasion. Julia Piquet celebrated the news with a special tribute on social media.

