Daniel Suarez's wife reacts to No. 99's close call with Shane van Gisbergen at Iowa Speedway

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:23 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet - NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, wasn't pleased after her husband nearly got collected by Shane van Gisbergen's spin at Iowa Speedway. The Kiwi driver brought out the first caution of the day after losing control over turn 2.

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 proved to be yet another forgettable race for Suarez. The Mexican driver began outside the mid-pack at 26th and dropped down two spots by Stage 1.

As he looked to bounce back, his Trackhouse Racing teammate got loose upon corner entry and slammed into the outside walls. The impact ricocheted him back into oncoming traffic, while Suarez managed to evade a disastrous outcome.

Piquet shared the moment on her X handle with the following caption.

"TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT YO"
Daniel Suarez ended up with a 28th-place finish, making it his third consecutive result outside the top 20. SVG's day wasn't any better, as he spun out once again after making contact with Kyle Busch, leading to a 31st-place finish. He was also annoyed by an aggressive Carson Hocevar.

With three races left in the regular season, Suarez is well out of playoff contention, unless he can win a race, of course. Meanwhile, both his Trackhouse Racing teammates have secured their playoff spots, with Van Gisbergen notching up three wins across multiple road courses.

"I'll always have your back": Julia Piquet celebrates anniversary with Daniel Suarez

Julia Piquet and Daniel Suarez recently rang in their one year anniversary on Wednesday, July 30. She shared throwback pictures from their wedding and attached a heartfelt note reflecting on their journey together.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to the love of my life! 🤍✨ You make me happier, better, stronger. I’ll always have your back 🤍 @daniel_suarezg," she wrote.
Daniel Suarez&#039;s wife Julia Piquet shares Instagram post with glimpses of their wedding. Source: @Instagram/juliapiquet
On the racing front, Daniel Suarez is yet to find a seat for 2026. When his exit from Trakhouse Racing was announced, the 33-year-old had this to say.

"I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change,"
"This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,” he added via X/Jeff Gluck.
Daniel Suarez&#039;s comments on his Trackhouse exit. Source:@X/jeff_gluck
Suarez's sole win this year comes from an Xfinity Series race at Mexico City. With regard to his future plans, there have been rumors of a possible drive with Rick Ware Racing's third charter, but the timing seems unlikely due to their legal battle with Legacy Motor Club. He currently ranks 31st in the driver's standings with 363 points and a single top-5.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
