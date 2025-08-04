Shane van Gisbergen blasts Carson Hocevar, calls him a “wanker” for Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell’s Iowa incident

Shane van Gisbergen called out Carson Hocevar for a reckless three-wide move right before Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell's spin at Iowa Speedway. The Trackhouse Racing driver slammed Hocevar's driving and urged his team to apologize to Joey Logano for the contact it caused.SVG brought out the day's first caution when he lost control upon corner entry and backed into the outside walls. His team managed to make repairs and sent him back on track.However, on Lap 253, the New Zealander was running beside Logano when Hocevar came in hot on the inside lane. This forced a three-wide situation and led to slight contact with the #22 Ford, just moments before caution flew for the Reddick-Bell spin.Van Gisbergen promptly took to his team radio and voiced his frustration (via X/Bass0448):&quot;Hey, go apologize to the 22, that wanker in the 77 just shoved it three-wide.&quot; Carson Hocevar also drew backlash for his shunt with Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith. Unfortunately, it wouldn't end Shane van Gisbergen's troubles. On Lap 262, the #88 driver was running in 16th when Kyle Busch made contact and caused his second spin of the day. He ultimately finished a lap down in 31st place in a 37-car field.Kyle Larson's crew chief blames Shane van Gisbergen's spin for poor runKyle Larson's crew chief, Cliff Daniels, explained how Shane van Gisbergen's second spin allowed slower cars to gain track position while strong cars remained trapped in traffic. Since Larson had already taken his green flag pitstop before SVG's spin, the untimely caution shuffled the running order and cost him valuable track position.An X account named Demarious Smellit shared a video of Daniel interacting with Larson over team radio.&quot;Obviously that's a really, really big game changer. I would assume we're going to be lining up around the 17 lead lap. Everybody in front of us will have pitted for tires right here, everybody behind this will be on the same cycle that we are... So yeah, she's gonna be tough to get back up through there and we're going to grind it out from here to me,&quot; Daniels said.Kyle Larson's team radio after Shane Van Gisbergen's late-race spin. Source: X/smellitallupThe Hendrick Motorsports driver ended up with a dismal 28th-place finish after starting from third.Ahead of the Iowa weekend, SVG had won his first oval race during the Pro-Legends Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Up next, he returns to his strong suit at Watkins Glen, where his road course expertise makes him the clear favourite. He'll also perform double duty that weekend and is set for another showdown with Connor Zilisch.