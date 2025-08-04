Kyle Larson’s crew chief breaks down how Shane van Gisbergen’s “game-changer” incident ruined the Iowa race

  • NASCAR
By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:55 GMT
IndyCar: Carb Day - Source: Imagn
Cliff Daniels (right) in the pit box of IndyCar Series driver Kyle Larson - Source: Imagn

In a video posted on social media, Kyle Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, broke down the key moment that shifted the entire race at Iowa Speedway. The focus was on how Shane van Gisbergen’s late-race spin flipped the order and trapped strong cars, including Larson’s, behind slower traffic.

The video was shared on X by an account by the name of Demarious Smellit. It was captioned:

“Cliff Daniels explains how SVG spinning out ruined the race by putting all the slow cars up front and trapping all the good cars a lap down without the ability to pit for fresh tires.”

In the video, Cliff Daniels gives a clear and detailed account of the situation after Shane van Gisbergen’s spin. He explains how the incident triggered a caution that disrupted the pit cycle.

“Obviously that's a really, really big game changer,” he said.
“I would assume we're going to be lining up around the 17 lead lap. Everybody in front of us will have pitted for tires right here, everybody behind this will be on the same cycle that we are... So yeah, she's gonna be tough to get back up through there and we're going to grind it out from here to me,” Daniels added.
Van Gisbergen had already been dealing with issues earlier in the race, including brake problems and a spin that sent the rear of his Red Bull Chevrolet hard into the wall on lap 169. Despite repair efforts and briefly regaining the lead lap, his car remained too damaged to contend competitively.

Following that, a second spin after contact with Kyle Busch effectively sealed van Gisbergen’s fate, pushing him back off the lead lap. This particular incident led to the caution that Cliff Daniels referenced. Many faster cars, including Kyle Larson, had already pitted under green. With the field now bunched back up and no chance to pit again, those faster cars were shuffled to the back, while less competitive ones gained track position due to timing, not pace.

SVG eventually finished 31st, but his spin didn’t just cost him; it also upended the race for others. For Kyle Larson, who had been building momentum following a second-place finish at Indianapolis, it became hard to recover from the shake-up, as Daniels noted.

Kyle Larson’s near miss with Chase Elliott added to chaotic Iowa outing

On the restart after Stage 2, Larson’s #5 Chevrolet made contact with teammate Chase Elliott’s #9. The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers were battling mid-pack when Elliott moved to the bottom of Turn 1 and Kyle Larson turned down late, resulting in contact that sent the latter sideways. Despite the scare, Larson managed to keep his car under control and on track.

NASCAR posted the clip of the incident on X. The caption read:

“How did (Kyle Larson) save that?!”

It wasn’t the first time the two drivers tangled that day. Earlier, Elliott had forced Larson toward the wall on another restart, allowing AJ Allmendinger to go three-wide on the inside.

Despite this, Kyle Larson and Elliott are already locked into the playoffs. With three race wins this season, Larson trails Elliott by 15 points in the regular-season standings. The two HMS drivers remain among the strongest contenders, but fortune clearly didn’t favor Larson at Iowa.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

