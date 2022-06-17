"This is my home" - Daniel Suarez says he's 'not going anywhere' from Trackhouse Racing amidst contract rumors

Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez’s contract is set to expire by the end of the 2022 NASCAR season. The 30-year-old recently gave an update on his NASCAR future and provided an update on ongoing contract talks with his Trackhouse Racing team. Suarez admitted that his contract status has been discussed but has not been finalized and that he is not leaving the team.

During the Zoom teleconference, the Mexican driver stated that the Trackhouse Racing Team is his 'home' and that will not be going anywhere after the 2022 NASCAR season.

Suarez said:

“This is my home. I’m not going anywhere. So, I’m not too worried about it, but contract today, tomorrow, next month, in a couple months, I feel like we’re in a very, very good place, probably the best place I’ve ever been with a team, so I’m 100% sure things are going to work out.”

Suarez was Trackhouse Racing's first driver. The team was formed by former driver Justin Marks and pop star Pitbull. Both personally picked him to competitively debut in the 2021 season.

Daniel Suarez's tenure with different teams in NASCAR Cup Series

Daniel Suarez has never spent more than two years with a single NASCAR Cup Series organization. After winning the 2016 Xfinity Series championship, he joined the Joe Gibbs Racing team in 2017 where he drove #19 Toyota for two years. Over the next two years, he was a part of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 and then moved to Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020.

He is currently in the middle of his second season with Trackhouse Racing, with strong hopes of more to come.

Sonoma's win was the first for Suarez in his six-year-long Cup Series career, but he is also looking to break his career-high seasonal mark in top-five finishes. He has three already this season, with 10 races remaining in the regular season. However, his best total top-five finish was four, which came in 2019.

There’s no reason not to expect Daniel Suarez to get a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing after he delivered the win.

