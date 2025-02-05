Daniel Suarez shares candid snap of wife Julia and their pet on IG

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez recently took to his Instagram and shared a clip of his pet cat chilling in his wife Julia Piquest's lap. Suarez and Piquet began dating in 2019, and after nearly spending three years together, they got engaged in November 2022. Later, the couple tied the knot in 2024 during the two-week Paris Olympics break.

Trackhouse Racing driver is the only Mexican driver in the Cup Series and has completed nine seasons. He competes as a full-time driver and drives the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 along with his teammate Ross Chastain. He has secured six wins in NASCAR in his eight-year career. His biggest achievement was clinching the Xfinity Series championship title in 2016.

In a recent story, Daniel Suarez shared a clip of his cat Nicky chilling on his wife's lap, and he asked if Nicky was comfortable sitting between Piquet's legs and showcased his love while petting the cat.

Trending

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet relaxing with her cat Nicky (Source: @daniel_suarezg via Instagram)

Previously, the Mexican driver shared an adorable image of his wife and two pets, Nicky and a long-haired Chihuahua named Emma. He captioned the post:

"I guess we know who the favorite person is 😅 Julia can’t come to the phone right now… her hands are full 😅🐾"

In 2021, Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia Piquet, donated $30,000 to the Humane Society of Charlotte after competing in the Coca-Cola charity event. He went to the Humane Society's existing shelter to meet the representatives who received the check from Coca-Cola on his behalf. He spent some time in the cat area, and Nicky was all over him, so the couple adopted the cat.

Daniel Suarez's wife shared a goofy moment with her husband from the Bowman Gray stadium

On February 2, 2025, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet attended the historic NASCAR Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. While watching the race, Piquet shared a goofy moment with her husband on her Instagram story.

The governing body returned to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, short track inside a football stadium after a hiatus of 54 years since 1971. The quarter-mile track has hosted races for 77 years under NASCAR's sanctioning, making it the longest-running track.

In her story, Piquet shared a selfie with Daniel Suarez while he made a silly pose. The Mexican driver wore his Chevrolet jacket to The Clash, and his wife donned a black fur coat.

Piquet also met her "bestie" Danielle Trotta during the event and enjoyed the thrilling 200-lap event together. She also uploaded a picture with Trotta on her story. Previously, Mrs. Suarez congratulated her bestie for signing a deal with Jeff Bezos' company, Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming company has inked a contract with the Stock Car Racing Association and will broadcast a select number of races for the 2025 season. Trotta will be responsible for hosting all the pre- and post-race shows for Amazon Prime.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won The Clash, leading 171 laps of the 200-lap race, while Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished as the runner-up. Followed by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback