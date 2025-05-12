Daniel Suarez slams Trackhouse’s horrible car for getting caught in Ty Dillon’s Kansas mess

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez had a bit of tough luck at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. Following his third DNF, Suarez expressed frustration over his team for having a "horrible" car.

Suarez had a good qualifying session and qualified among the top 10 drivers in P8 for the 267-lap race. He had a best time of 29.59 seconds and a top speed of 182.48 mph. However, as soon as the race began, he lost command of his car and finished Stage 1 in P23. He fell three more spots in Stage 2 before ending his day in a DNF.

With 70 laps remaining in the AdventHealth 400, Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon brought out the race's fifth caution, clipping Cody Ware. This resulted in spinning the #51 car in a 360 and collecting the Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez in the aftermath.

Reflecting on the accident, Saurez blasted his team for the unstable car during a post-race interview with FrontStretch media [00:10]:

"The 10 drove in there like if he had new tires. We had old tires, so just, uh, we're just in the wrong place there, but honestly, it's our fault, you know? We shouldn't be running back there. Uh, the car was horrible all day, balance-wise. I think the car had actually good speed, but we never gave it a chance with the balance, so, uh, it's our fault for putting ourselves in those situations."

Despite starting the 267-lap race from P8, the Trackhouse Racing driver ended the race in a DNF after getting involved in the accident. Meanwhile, Ty Dillon ended the race one spot behind Suarez, garnering his first DNF of the season.

"We have work to do to catch up": Daniel Suarez got candid about his team's struggles in the 2025 Cup Series season

Although Trackhouse Racing had a strong start in the beginning of the NextGen era, the team has yet to secure good finishes this season. Following the slow start to the season, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez claimed the team needs to step up its game like other big organizations, like Hendrick Motorsports.

Reflecting on the same, the Monterrey, Mexico native said (via Motorsports.com):

"We have work to do. Teams like Hendrick, Penske, Joe Gibbs... the big, strong teams are getting a little further away from us each time."

"The big teams had a bit more of an advantage every three or four months. All the races this year have been won by three teams. That's what I just mentioned to you. We have work to do to catch up with them," he added.

Daniel Suarez ranks 27th in the Cup Series points table with 209 points. He has secured three top-10 and one top-five finish this season.

