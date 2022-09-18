Daniel Suarez spins out fellow drivers off NASCAR playoffs contention

Daniel Suarez, the sole Mexican NASCAR Cup Series driver, was left wanting for more after the sport's appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race saw the Cup Series field go head-to-head for the third time in this season's playoffs, with the majority of the contenders having yet another unlucky day.

The #99 Tootsie Rolls Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver got too eager on the throttle pedal on one of the restarts on the steeply banked short track, resulting in him spinning out. The Trackhouse Racing driver lost a lap as a result of the spin, but more importantly, collected two other playoff contenders in the form of Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Dillon retired from the race with his mechanics unable to fix his #3 Chevrolet in the 10-minute window. This resulted in him being eliminated from the playoffs.

Tyler Reddick managed to continue after the incident on track with Suarez, however, dropping several laps behind the pack due to repairs needed on the pit road. He finished his race in P25, bringing an end to his championship hopes as he finished 31 laps down and two points shy of qualifying for the 12th round of the playoffs.

Reddick was one of the highlights of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, with many people believing in the #8 Chevrolet driver to be the next big thing in stock car racing. The 26-year-old's championship hopes were sadly not meant to be fulfilled in 2022.

Daniel Suarez elaborates on his spin during 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez spoke about his spin in the NASCAR playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway that collected multiple playoff contenders, most notably from Richard Childress Racing.

The 30-year-old Mexican spoke to track-side media after finishing in P19 and elaborated on what caused him to lose control of his car, and said:

"Just pushing the car too hard, I mean the car, the car was very bad. Probably one of the worst cars I've had this year and just trying to get more than what the car can take and I spun out."

Watch the complete interview below:

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Daniel Suárez on the pride of having both playoff cars advance to the second round.



Also, what happened when he spun? His car was literally bouncing all weekend. Daniel Suárez on the pride of having both playoff cars advance to the second round.Also, what happened when he spun? His car was literally bouncing all weekend. https://t.co/lwc0chs2ZP

The #99 crew at Trackhouse Racing will be looking to bounce back from their car setup issues and finish in the top-10 after struggling quite a lot, as Daniel Suarez's P19 finishing position suggests.

Watch Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suarez advance to the next playoff round and try to stay in the playoffs next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

