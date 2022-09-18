NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

29 races, including the third race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher became the 19th different winner of the season after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.
In an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 29-year-old took the lead on the restart with 57 laps remaining and drove his #17 Ford away from Chase Elliott on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Saturday’s victory, Buescher, who was not among the 16 drivers in the championship hunt, gained 44 points, extending his lead over Justin Haley in the standings to 49 points. He currently stands in 21st place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 599 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
The results of the final leg of the first round of the playoffs have now jumbled the playoff standings for the third straight week. Christopher Bell, who entered Saturday’s race ranked #1 now fell to seventh place in the playoff standings with 3013 points after finishing 4th at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who won the regular-season championship, has once again secured the top spot after jumping seven spots to take the lead in the points table with 3040 points. While Joey Logano moved two spots to second, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson also climbed up in the points table.
The drivers who failed to advance to the Round of 12 were Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Bass Pro Shops Night Race?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 29 races:
- Chase Elliott - 3040
- Joey Logano - 3025
- Ross Chastain - 3020
- Kyle Larson - 3019
- William Byron - 3015
- Denny Hamlin - 3013
- Christopher Bell - 3013
- Ryan Blaney - 3013
- Chase Briscoe - 3009
- Alex Bowman - 3007
- Daniel Suárez - 3007
- Austin Cindric - 3006
- Tyler Reddick - 2067
- Kyle Busch - 2067
- Austin Dillon - 2058
- Kevin Harvick - 2045
- Martin Truex Jr. - 861
- Erik Jones - 658
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 645
- Aric Almirola -627
- Chris Buescher - 599
- Justin Haley - 550
- Michael McDowell - 520
- Cole Custer - 519
- Brad Keselowski - 489
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 472
- Harrison Burton - 463
- Ty Dillon - 439
- Todd Gilliland - 435
- Corey LaJoie - 354
- Cody Ware - 267
- David Ragan - 89
- Joey Hand - 63
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 8
- Mike Rockenfeller - 7
- Daniil Kvyat - 2
- Kimi Raikkonen - 1
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Texas Motor Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.