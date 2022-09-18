Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 18, 2022 03:16 PM IST

29 races, including the third race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher became the 19th different winner of the season after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 29-year-old took the lead on the restart with 57 laps remaining and drove his #17 Ford away from Chase Elliott on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Saturday’s victory, Buescher, who was not among the 16 drivers in the championship hunt, gained 44 points, extending his lead over Justin Haley in the standings to 49 points. He currently stands in 21st place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 599 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Two former champs see their #NASCARPlayoffs end at @BMSupdates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1511pVEZNk

The results of the final leg of the first round of the playoffs have now jumbled the playoff standings for the third straight week. Christopher Bell, who entered Saturday’s race ranked #1 now fell to seventh place in the playoff standings with 3013 points after finishing 4th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Two points shy of advancing.#NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/KpNOShvz15

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who won the regular-season championship, has once again secured the top spot after jumping seven spots to take the lead in the points table with 3040 points. While Joey Logano moved two spots to second, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson also climbed up in the points table.

The drivers who failed to advance to the Round of 12 were Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 29 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 3040
  2. Joey Logano - 3025
  3. Ross Chastain - 3020
  4. Kyle Larson - 3019
  5. William Byron - 3015
  6. Denny Hamlin - 3013
  7. Christopher Bell - 3013
  8. Ryan Blaney - 3013
  9. Chase Briscoe - 3009
  10. Alex Bowman - 3007
  11. Daniel Suárez - 3007
  12. Austin Cindric - 3006
  13. Tyler Reddick - 2067
  14. Kyle Busch - 2067
  15. Austin Dillon - 2058
  16. Kevin Harvick - 2045
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 861
  18. Erik Jones - 658
  19. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 645
  20. Aric Almirola -627
  21. Chris Buescher - 599
  22. Justin Haley - 550
  23. Michael McDowell - 520
  24. Cole Custer - 519
  25. Brad Keselowski - 489
  26. Kurt Busch - 485
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 472
  28. Harrison Burton - 463
  29. Ty Dillon - 439
  30. Todd Gilliland - 435
  31. Corey LaJoie - 354
  32. Cody Ware - 267
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 63
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 8
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 7
  40. Daniil Kvyat - 2
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Texas Motor Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...