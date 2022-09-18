NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

29 races, including the third race of the playoffs, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher became the 19th different winner of the season after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 29-year-old took the lead on the restart with 57 laps remaining and drove his #17 Ford away from Chase Elliott on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Saturday’s victory, Buescher, who was not among the 16 drivers in the championship hunt, gained 44 points, extending his lead over Justin Haley in the standings to 49 points. He currently stands in 21st place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a total of 599 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

The results of the final leg of the first round of the playoffs have now jumbled the playoff standings for the third straight week. Christopher Bell, who entered Saturday’s race ranked #1 now fell to seventh place in the playoff standings with 3013 points after finishing 4th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who won the regular-season championship, has once again secured the top spot after jumping seven spots to take the lead in the points table with 3040 points. While Joey Logano moved two spots to second, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson also climbed up in the points table.

The drivers who failed to advance to the Round of 12 were Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 29 races:

Chase Elliott - 3040 Joey Logano - 3025 Ross Chastain - 3020 Kyle Larson - 3019 William Byron - 3015 Denny Hamlin - 3013 Christopher Bell - 3013 Ryan Blaney - 3013 Chase Briscoe - 3009 Alex Bowman - 3007 Daniel Suárez - 3007 Austin Cindric - 3006 Tyler Reddick - 2067 Kyle Busch - 2067 Austin Dillon - 2058 Kevin Harvick - 2045 Martin Truex Jr. - 861 Erik Jones - 658 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 645 Aric Almirola -627 Chris Buescher - 599 Justin Haley - 550 Michael McDowell - 520 Cole Custer - 519 Brad Keselowski - 489 Kurt Busch - 485 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 472 Harrison Burton - 463 Ty Dillon - 439 Todd Gilliland - 435 Corey LaJoie - 354 Cody Ware - 267 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 63 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 2 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Texas Motor Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

