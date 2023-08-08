Daniel Suarez trolls himself on social media with a hilarious collage

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez is one of the many NASCAR Cup Series drivers striving to make it into the 2023 postseason playoffs as the regular season draws to a close. With only four races left for drivers to make a difference in their championship bid this year, pressures are at an all-time high, with a focus on performance at the right time more important than ever.

Daniel Suarez is one such driver who sits below the cut line with a possibility of making the playoffs in points alone, if not for a victory in the coming few weeks. Despite being under pressure after not having won a race this season, Suarez seems to be in good spirits. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver recently joked about one of his pictures uploaded by NASCAR's official Twitter handle.

He now sits only five points behind the #NASCARPlayoffs elimination line.

While uploading a collage of himself, he replied to the tweet, writing:

"I think I need a haircut…"

Daniel Suarez remains the only Mexican driver on the NASCAR Cup Series field. Having been in victory lane last year at Sonoma Raceway, Suarez became the first Mexican to win a race in NASCAR's highest echelon. The 31-year-old is on his way to a probable berth in the 2023 playoffs, trying to make a championship bid this year.

Daniel Suarez on finishing in P6 in Michigan

Monterrey native Daniel Suarez managed to keep his playoff hopes alive this Monday during the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver finished the 200-lap-long race in P6, keeping him above the elimination line for the playoffs as the regular season draws to a close in 4 races' time.

Elaborating on his day at Michigan International Speedway Suarez said in an interview with frontstretch.com:

"It was definitely very important to have a solid day. That's exactly what we had, the car was fast yesterday and today and we knew that honestly since Saturday but the balance was quite off on Saturday."

Frontstretch @Frontstretch “This is exactly what we needed.” 6th place finisher Daniel Suarez was all smiles after today’s race. Suarez says he can’t wait for next week. pic.twitter.com/qXHMHIP78Y

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway the coming weekend for the first of three final regular season events until the playoffs. The Indy Road Course layout will witness the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard go live this Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

The sport then heads to Watkins Glen International before rounding off the regular season at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023.