NASCAR 2023 points standings after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the first driver to earn two back-to-back victories in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Monday’s rain delayed Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
In a thrilling Michigan race, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the FireKeepers Casino 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 41 points and moved from 13th to 11th place in the points table with 639 points.
After finishing P2 at Michigan, Martin Truex Jr. gained 55 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 799 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.
Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained 24 points and stands in fourth place on the points table with 677 points.
Kevin Harvick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P8. With that, he gained 29 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 663 points and six top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 23 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 799
- Denny Hamlin - 742
- William Byron - 703
- Christopher Bell - 677
- Kevin Harvick - 663
- Kyle Larson - 662
- Ross Chastain - 656
- Brad Keselowski - 651
- Kyle Busch - 649
- Ryan Blaney - 642
- Chris Buescher - 639
- Joey Logano - 636
- Tyler Reddick - 609
- Bubba Wallace - 541
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 530
- Ty Gibbs - 486
- Michael McDowell - 483
- Daniel Suarez - 481
- AJ Allmendinger - 462
- Alex Bowman - 442
- Austin Cindric - 433
- Chase Elliott - 431
- Justin Haley - 414
- Aric Almirola - 405
- Ryan Preece - 397
- Corey LaJoie - 379
- Todd Gilliland - 378
- Erik Jones - 365
- Austin Dillon - 341
- Harrison Burton - 323
- Chase Briscoe - 289
- Ty Dillon - 220
- Noah Gragson - 199
- BJ Mcleod - 117
- Cody Ware - 65
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
- Jenson Button - 36
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Ryan Newman - 24
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Andy Lally - 13
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.