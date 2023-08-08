NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Modified Aug 08, 2023 01:39 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the first driver to earn two back-to-back victories in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Monday’s rain delayed Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

In a thrilling Michigan race, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the FireKeepers Casino 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 41 points and moved from 13th to 11th place in the points table with 639 points.

After finishing P2 at Michigan, Martin Truex Jr. gained 55 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 799 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained 24 points and stands in fourth place on the points table with 677 points.

Kevin Harvick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P8. With that, he gained 29 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 663 points and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 23 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 799
  2. Denny Hamlin - 742
  3. William Byron - 703
  4. Christopher Bell - 677
  5. Kevin Harvick - 663
  6. Kyle Larson - 662
  7. Ross Chastain - 656
  8. Brad Keselowski - 651
  9. Kyle Busch - 649
  10. Ryan Blaney - 642
  11. Chris Buescher - 639
  12. Joey Logano - 636
  13. Tyler Reddick - 609
  14. Bubba Wallace - 541
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 530
  16. Ty Gibbs - 486
  17. Michael McDowell - 483
  18. Daniel Suarez - 481
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 462
  20. Alex Bowman - 442
  21. Austin Cindric - 433
  22. Chase Elliott - 431
  23. Justin Haley - 414
  24. Aric Almirola - 405
  25. Ryan Preece - 397
  26. Corey LaJoie - 379
  27. Todd Gilliland - 378
  28. Erik Jones - 365
  29. Austin Dillon - 341
  30. Harrison Burton - 323
  31. Chase Briscoe - 289
  32. Ty Dillon - 220
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. BJ Mcleod - 117
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Ryan Newman - 24
  40. Jordan Taylor - 16
  41. Andy Lally - 13
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.

