NASCAR 2023 points standings after FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the first driver to earn two back-to-back victories in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Monday’s rain delayed Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

In a thrilling Michigan race, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the FireKeepers Casino 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 41 points and moved from 13th to 11th place in the points table with 639 points.

After finishing P2 at Michigan, Martin Truex Jr. gained 55 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 799 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained 24 points and stands in fourth place on the points table with 677 points.

Kevin Harvick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P8. With that, he gained 29 points and occupied fifth place in the points table with 663 points and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 23 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 799 Denny Hamlin - 742 William Byron - 703 Christopher Bell - 677 Kevin Harvick - 663 Kyle Larson - 662 Ross Chastain - 656 Brad Keselowski - 651 Kyle Busch - 649 Ryan Blaney - 642 Chris Buescher - 639 Joey Logano - 636 Tyler Reddick - 609 Bubba Wallace - 541 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 530 Ty Gibbs - 486 Michael McDowell - 483 Daniel Suarez - 481 AJ Allmendinger - 462 Alex Bowman - 442 Austin Cindric - 433 Chase Elliott - 431 Justin Haley - 414 Aric Almirola - 405 Ryan Preece - 397 Corey LaJoie - 379 Todd Gilliland - 378 Erik Jones - 365 Austin Dillon - 341 Harrison Burton - 323 Chase Briscoe - 289 Ty Dillon - 220 Noah Gragson - 199 BJ Mcleod - 117 Cody Ware - 65 Shane Van Gisbergen - 55 Jenson Button - 36 Travis Pastrana - 26 Ryan Newman - 24 Jordan Taylor - 16 Andy Lally - 13 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.