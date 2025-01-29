Danielle Trotta expresses gratitude for "overwhelming" support as she gears up for NASCAR on Prime

NASCAR television host Danielle Trotta recently took to social media to offer her gratitude for those who congratulated her on her new role. Trotta will be the host of the pre and post-race shows for NASCAR on Amazon Prime amid Prime Video's inaugural season of broadcasting NASCAR races.

The news was broken by Sports on Prime via social media as they announced Trotta will serve as the pre and post-race show host alongside part-time Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, who will serve as an analyst. Via Instagram, Sports on Prime wrote:

"LIVE AND ONSITE each week, we’re excited to welcome Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie to @PrimeVideo's inaugural season of @NASCAR as our pre- and post-race coverage team!"

Trotta proceeded to take to her Instagram story to offer her thanks to those who wished her well on her new gig, which she'll start with the Coca Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend. She wrote:

"Thanks to everyone that's reached out the love has been overwhelming. Can't wait to get started w NASCAR on Prime! @sportsonprime @primevideo"

Screenshot via Instagram @daniellektrotta

Trotta isn't a stranger to the NASCAR media world as she's served in various TV roles over the years. She most notably was the co-host of NASCAR Race Hub, the longtime daily NASCAR news show, and the co-host of FS1's NASCAR Raceday, a pre-race show, for Xfinity Series races. Trotta later made appearances for NASCAR on NBC's "Victory Lap," a post-race show, part-time in 2019.

Amazon Prime will broadcast five Cup Series events in 2025

As part of NASCAR's new TV deal that runs from 2025-2031, Amazon Prime is partnering with TNT Sports to broadcast a combined 10 races in the 2025 Cup Series season. Five races will be exclusively to Prime, while the other five will be exclusively on TNT.

Amazon Prime's first race will be the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend. The streaming network will also broadcast Cup Series events at Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono, respectively. TNT Sports will broadcast the Cup Series in-season tournament with races including Atlanta, the Chicago street race, Sonoma, Dover and Indianapolis, respectively.

Adam Alexander, a former Xfinity Series play-by-play analyst, will serve as the play-by-play announcer for Amazon Prime's Cup Series TV team. Retired NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. and retired crew chief Steve Letarte will be the team's color commentators. The TV booth lineup was announced by Sports on Prime via social media last November, when they wrote:

"Announcing @PrimeVideo's @NASCAR booth for 2025! Race caller: Adam Alexander Race Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte"

FOX Sports will broadcast the season's opening 12 races. After Amazon and TNT's stint, NBC will take over broadcasting duties for the remainder of 2025.

