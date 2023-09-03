“Davey Allison would be so proud”: Ryan Preece’s first images post-NASCAR accident at Daytona send fans into a frenzy

The first images of NASCAR driver Ryan Preece after his harrowing accident at Daytona Speedway have been released, and fans worldwide are applauding his resilience.

Last Saturday night, during the final Cup Series race of the regular season, Preece's car went airborne, somersaulting more than 10 times before finally coming to a rest. It would go down as one of the most terrifying crashes in NASCAR history. However, Preece miraculously emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

Following the accident, Preece was transported to a nearby hospital where he spent the night under observation. The medical check-ups continued throughout the week, with fans waiting for updates on the driver's condition.

The moment of truth arrived when the first pictures of Ryan Preece, featuring battle scars beneath his eyes, were released after his release from the hospital. Here are some of the top reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) to Ryan Preece's first look following his accident.

One fan commented, "Davey Allison would be so proud."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another user chimed in, "Shades of Ricky Rudd and Davey Allison."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A third fan summed it up, saying, "That man is TOUGH."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ryan Preece cleared to compete at Darlington

In a recent social media video shared by his Stewart-Haas Racing team, Ryan Preece made a triumphant declaration, confirming his readiness to return to the track.

Following the harrowing accident, Preece was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona, where he spent the night under observation. By the following morning, he had been discharged, and he has since returned home to North Carolina to be with his family.

Neither Ryan Preece nor his Stewart-Haas Racing team have disclosed any specific injuries resulting from the incident.

"I’ll see you at Darlington,” he announced. "I mean, I’m sitting right here, I’m completely fine. I feel good and, obviously, I’m ready to get to Darlington.

The Cup Series driver continued in the video, emphasizing the importance of toughness, both on and off the track.

"Being around a lot of old-school racers, the biggest thing about a racer is being tough," he explained.

"That mentality, as a racer, it was instilled in me, and that’s what I want to be as a race car driver is somebody who’s tough. Someone who’s going to do whatever it takes. Not only as a racer but as a person."

As the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway approaches, all eyes will be on the 32-year-old as he makes a miraculous comeback.