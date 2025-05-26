Days after the contract extension, Kyle Busch erupts in frustration and schools RCR crew for ‘wrong’ setup at Charlotte

Ahead of the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch extended his contract with his team, Richard Childress Racing. Following his contract renewal, Busch lambasted his team for making an "unwanted" adjustment during the 600-mile race.

In 84 starts, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has secured three wins, 16 top-five finishes, and 31 top-ten finishes. However, Busch has been on a 69-race winless streak since his sophomore season with the new team Richard Childress Racing.

Leading to the end of the Coca-Cola 600's first stage, Kyle Busch expressed his frustration over an adjustment made during the pit stop. He pointed out that he didn't ask for the adjustment, and his team made it without asking first.

This made the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver unhappy, and he fumed at his team on the team radio. He said:

“It’s impossible to be tighter, the fu*k it is. … Super tight. You went down on the right front air, that’s the wrong way.” (via On3.com)

Kyle Busch has been struggling in the Charlotte Motor Speedway race. During the practice session ahead of the main event, he failed to make a turn due to power steering issues. After the adjustments, he joined the session from the rear of the field.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch revealed his plan to win the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Before entering the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch revealed his approach towards winning the event. The veteran driver won the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2018. Busch claimed it's all about being the fastest at the end of the 400-lap race. He also claimed he tweaked his #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 to focus on having speed in the final stage of the race.

Reflecting on the same, Busch stated:

“Typically, you don't really worry about how your car is until you get to the night time because that's when the money's paid, so you want to be fast at that time of the day."

“There are so many little details that you can find (on the car). If you find 100 small, tiny details, then that's all going to add up. The guys at the shop have been doing a good job working on all of that, whether it's car build or little things in the setups,” he added.

Kyle Busch ranks 17th before the Coca-Cola 600 on the Cup Series points table with 244 points. He secured four top-10s and one top-five finish at COTA in 12 starts this season.

