Days after Indy 500 setback, Kyle Larson gets real about his ‘exploratory’ phase for an international leap

Days after his foiled Indy-Charlotte Double, Kyle Larson has addressed the possibility of competing in an Australian Supercars race later this year. The former Cup Series champion found the attempt appealing but admitted that the timing makes it 'even tougher' compared to an IndyCar race.

Ad

Larson isn't new to competing in multiple motorsports disciplines. In addition to his Indy-Charlotte double attempt, he has attempted a three-race sweep twice this season, competing in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series all in the same weekend at Homestead-Miami and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Moreover, the Hendrick Motorsports driver also competes in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, taking home an incredible three wins from his six starts this year. All of this underscores Larson's versatility and makes his case for a possible entry into the Australian Supercars Championship.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting upon the same, Kyle Larson spoke to NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall and said,

"I like to race, so it be fun. It's just again a lot that goes into it, you know, logistically, it's even tougher, probably than doing an Indy, just you'd have to be down there for probably two or three weeks. And you know, it's around holiday season, just fresh off our cup season. So yeah. I don't know. I mean, maybe for sure, if not this year, you down the road another time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson is reeling from a failed attempt at completing 1,100 miles during the Memorial Day double, where he crashed out of both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. He's currently taking part in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. He qualified 28th in the running order, while Chase Briscoe claimed pole for the third time this season. Fans can watch Sunday's(June 1) race on Prime Video from 7 PM ET.

'He would want to wait": NASCAR insider comments on Kyle Larson's future Memorial Day Double attempts

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass recently shared his thoughts on Kyle Larson's attempt at the Memorial Day Double. He suggested that while there's 'nothing to be ashamed' about the botched attempt, Larson would fare better in Indycar when he's not 'running Cup full-time'.

Ad

In an X post shared by FOX: NASCAR, Pockrass spoke about Larson's at yet another Memorial Day attempt, stating,

"Should he do the double again, I think maybe he would want to wait, just concentrate on the 600 for a little bit, and then maybe at a time where he's not running both series or not running Cup full-time, maybe that would be the time to do the double - where he'd have time to maybe concentrate more on the Indy Car." (0:35 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson's 2024 attempt at the Indy-Charlotte double saw the weather play spoilsport and prevent him from reaching Charlotte Motor Speedway on time. Nonetheless, he'd finished all 200 laps at the Indy 500 and finished 18th in the order. Tony Stewart remains the only driver to have attempted the 'Double' and successfully complete 1,100 miles on the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.