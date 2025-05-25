Days after milestone contract extension, William Byron reverses Charlotte setback into Hendrick Motorsports' 372nd NASCAR victory

Two-time Daytona 500 champion William Byron recently extended his contract with his team, Hendrick Motorsports, for the next four years. He will drive his iconic #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for his team until the end of 2029. Following the same, Byron competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and faced a major challenge on Saturday, May 24, 2025. However, he managed to overturn the setback and emerge victorious.

Ad

The 27-year-old debuted in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports and achieved a lot at a young age. He secured back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, in his eight-year stint in the series, he has amassed 14 wins, 59 top-five, and 111 top-ten finishes with 15 poles in 264 starts.

The 2025 Daytona 500 champion also competed in the Xfinity Series and secured five wins in 43 starts. He also won the BetMGM 300 race held at Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the Coca-Cola 600. During the race, William Byron faced a major setback and was presented with a pit-road speeding penalty at the end of stage two.

Ad

Trending

This resulted in the Cup Series driver being sent to the back of the pack during overtime. However, Byron recovered quickly and passed JR Motorsports driver and the defending champion, Justin Allgaier, to take home Hendrick Motorsports' 372nd win. He swept both stages of the 300-mile race and led 71 laps.

Connor Zilisch finished the 200-lap race behind William Byron as the runner-up. They were followed by Nick Sanchez in third, Justin Allgaier in fourth, and Sammy Smith in fifth.

Ad

HMS ace William Byron got candid about signing his extension contract with Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron signed a four-year contract with Hendrick Motorsports to drive the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1. He joined the team at the age of 18 in 2016 and has been with them since then. He ascended rapidly through the ranks and became the Rookie of the Year in 2018. Also, he has been a consistent driver in the playoffs for six consecutive years and reached the Championship Four race in the past two seasons.

Ad

Reflecting on the contract renewal, Byron showcased a sense of relief. Following the same, during a media day availability, he stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I definitely wanted to be here, and really for me, just want to focus on winning races. That’s what it's all about at Hendrick Motorsports, and that's what I personally enjoy and want to be here to do. So, for me personally, I try to just kind of keep my head down this year and focus. I’m just really happy that it's done… it's a bit of a relief, I guess you could say, just to be able to focus on what we're doing here."

Ad

"We have a lot of goals to accomplish. So, yeah, we've had a couple really good years, but at the same time, I think that we all expect to continue to progress as a team and just kind of keep it going. So, yeah, I definitely felt like I was always going to be here. This is my home at Hendrick Motorsports, so it makes the most sense, for sure."

Ad

Expand Tweet

William Byron ranks second in the Cup Series championship standings with 434 points to his credit. He secured one win at the Daytona 500, followed by seven top-ten and five top-five finishes, with two poles in 12 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.