  • Days after Richard Childress publicly defended Austin Hill’s intentional wreck, RCR breaks silence on his suspension appeal

By Dipti Sood
Published Jul 30, 2025 02:23 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Richard Childress, team owner with team member: Source: Imagn

Richard Childress Racing recently issued a statement regarding Austin Hill’s suspension following his wreck with Aric Almirola. The update comes via a tweet on X, ending speculation over whether the team would appeal NASCAR’s penalty. The announcement also clarifies who will replace Hill in the upcoming race.

The tweet, posted by the official Richard Childress Racing account, confirmed that the team will not challenge the penalty imposed on Hill. It stated,

“Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025. Austin Dillon will race the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway.”
Trending
The post was the first formal statement from the team since Austin Hill’s one-race suspension was announced. It is significant because Richard Childress, the team owner, had initially appeared to support Hill’s actions, publicly pushing back against the idea that the wreck was intentional.

Now, with the suspension official and unchallenged, the team has confirmed a temporary lineup change. Austin Dillon, a former Xfinity Series champion and Cup Series regular, will step into the No. 21 car for this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway. This move keeps the No. 21 in play for the Xfinity Series Owners’ Championship while Hill races in his stead.

Dillon, who last raced in the Xfinity Series in May at Charlotte, has strong numbers at Iowa—three top-fives, four top-tens, and a pole position in six starts.

As for Hill, the consequences stretch past one race. Under NASCAR’s updated playoff rules, missing a regular-season race disqualifies a driver from retaining any Playoff points earned before the postseason. Hill keeps his playoff eligibility but now loses all accumulated points heading into the first playoff race on September 12.

Richard Childress Racing’s driver handed a suspension following crash in Indianapolis

On lap 91 of 100 at Indianapolis, Austin Hill, driving the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, got loose after a bump from Almirola. He saved the car from spinning out, but then immediately turned into Almirola’s No. 19 Toyota, causing both drivers to wreck. Hill’s car continued, albeit with damage, and NASCAR penalized him with five laps. Over the team radio, Hill denied that the wreck was intentional, claiming he simply couldn't “hang onto it.”

NASCAR officials didn’t accept that explanation. They handed him a one-race suspension, which means Hill will miss this weekend’s HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. The suspension also triggers a new rule that strips Playoff points from any driver who skips a regular-season race, regardless of eligibility. Jayski first reported the suspension on X:

“Austin Hill suspended for one race after wreck of Aric Almirola.”

Shortly after, Richard Childress Racing issued its official response confirming the penalty will stand, with no appeal. Due to this, Hill’s standing in the series has taken a hit. He’s currently fifth in the driver standings with three wins, nine top-fives, and twelve top-tens. Before the penalty, Hill had the third-highest Playoff point total behind Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch. That cushion is now gone.

Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2022, Hill has never missed the Xfinity Series playoffs. With five races remaining in the regular season, his postseason spot is still intact. However, without those bonus points, the path forward will be tougher, especially against consistent frontrunners like Allgaier.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
