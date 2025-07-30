Days after Richard Childress publicly defended Austin Hill’s intentional wreck, RCR breaks silence on his suspension appeal

Richard Childress Racing recently issued a statement regarding Austin Hill’s suspension following his wreck with Aric Almirola. The update comes via a tweet on X, ending speculation over whether the team would appeal NASCAR’s penalty. The announcement also clarifies who will replace Hill in the upcoming race.The tweet, posted by the official Richard Childress Racing account, confirmed that the team will not challenge the penalty imposed on Hill. It stated,“Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025. Austin Dillon will race the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway.”The post was the first formal statement from the team since Austin Hill’s one-race suspension was announced. It is significant because Richard Childress, the team owner, had initially appeared to support Hill’s actions, publicly pushing back against the idea that the wreck was intentional.Now, with the suspension official and unchallenged, the team has confirmed a temporary lineup change. Austin Dillon, a former Xfinity Series champion and Cup Series regular, will step into the No. 21 car for this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway. This move keeps the No. 21 in play for the Xfinity Series Owners’ Championship while Hill races in his stead.Dillon, who last raced in the Xfinity Series in May at Charlotte, has strong numbers at Iowa—three top-fives, four top-tens, and a pole position in six starts.As for Hill, the consequences stretch past one race. Under NASCAR’s updated playoff rules, missing a regular-season race disqualifies a driver from retaining any Playoff points earned before the postseason. Hill keeps his playoff eligibility but now loses all accumulated points heading into the first playoff race on September 12.Richard Childress Racing’s driver handed a suspension following crash in IndianapolisOn lap 91 of 100 at Indianapolis, Austin Hill, driving the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, got loose after a bump from Almirola. He saved the car from spinning out, but then immediately turned into Almirola’s No. 19 Toyota, causing both drivers to wreck. Hill’s car continued, albeit with damage, and NASCAR penalized him with five laps. Over the team radio, Hill denied that the wreck was intentional, claiming he simply couldn't “hang onto it.”NASCAR officials didn’t accept that explanation. They handed him a one-race suspension, which means Hill will miss this weekend’s HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. The suspension also triggers a new rule that strips Playoff points from any driver who skips a regular-season race, regardless of eligibility. Jayski first reported the suspension on X:“Austin Hill suspended for one race after wreck of Aric Almirola.”Shortly after, Richard Childress Racing issued its official response confirming the penalty will stand, with no appeal. Due to this, Hill’s standing in the series has taken a hit. He’s currently fifth in the driver standings with three wins, nine top-fives, and twelve top-tens. Before the penalty, Hill had the third-highest Playoff point total behind Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch. That cushion is now gone.Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2022, Hill has never missed the Xfinity Series playoffs. With five races remaining in the regular season, his postseason spot is still intact. However, without those bonus points, the path forward will be tougher, especially against consistent frontrunners like Allgaier.