Daytona 500 news: Austin Cindric furious at Corey LaJoie after being wrecked by him

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric was left seething with anger following his clash with Corey LaJoie during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 race.

Both Austin Cindric and Corey LaJoie looked promising towards the closing stages of the race. However, contact between the two, which also involved one of the front runners of the race in Ross Chastain, ended in a downturn of fortunes for Cindric.

The pivotal moment occurred when LaJoie initiated contact with Cindric, inadvertently causing a chain reaction that also involved Ross Chastain. As the race approached its climax, LaJoie's attempt to fill a gap led to contact with Cindric, ultimately sending him careening into Chastain's path.

The ensuing chaos resulted in a last-lap caution, effectively extinguishing Cindric's chances of Daytona 500 glory. Cindric expressed his frustration with Corey LaJoie after the race. Speaking to Frontstretch, the 25-year-old lamented the missed opportunity, stating:

"Really unfortunate end. Shot to win the Daytona 500, really in a great position with the outside lane breaking up, kinda one on one with the 24 with the whole pack behind. So, cannot really ask anything else other than that out of myself and the team. Just sucks a little bit."

Austin Cindric condemned LaJoie's aggressive maneuver, accusing him of persisting in his attempt to overtake despite the lack of space. The Team Penske driver said:

"Corey finished fourth, so congrats. He tried to fit a car where there wasn't a car and just continued to push through my left rear until I wrecked. It really sucks, but that's racing."

Corey LaJoie reacts to Austin Cindric's criticism

LaJoie offered a different perspective on the incident, attributing the collision to the dynamics of racing on the Daytona track. He said after the race (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"The two left the bottom open, I tried to fill it kinda lazily. He kinda blocked it lazily. The 16 went with me and he kinda turned off her nose. The #1 called it quick to try to fill that bottom and try to get up front.

"He then took the move he did to try to win the race and it didn’t work out for him. I’m glad that we came out of the other side."

LaJoie remained steadfast in his belief that he made the right move and added:

"It’s the last lap. I’ve seen him do a lot of dumb things, too, and we’re not friends."

Corey LaJoie secured an impressive fourth-place finish while Austin Cindric finished 22nd. Meanwhile, William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports walked away from the race with the Harley J. Earl trophy.