Daytona 500 picks: Top 5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for feat. Denny Hamlin

The 2024 Daytona 500 is scheduled for this Sunday, February 18, with a field of 40 drivers vying for the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy. Only one among the contenders will seize the opportunity to etch their name in the annals of stock car racing history.

The Daytona 500 boasts a star-studded entry line-up featuring multi-time winners like Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson, with the latter yet to qualify for Sunday's event. The field also consists of Cup champions and fan-favorite drivers, who are yet to reach victory lane at the Great American Race.

Last year, Kyle Busch was leading at the 200-lap marker but saw his victory snatched away in double overtime, paving the way for underdog winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

With the 66th edition of the Daytona 500 fast approaching, keep an eye on these five drivers who are poised to battle for the win.

Top 5 picks for the Daytona 500

#5 Kyle Busch

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver will be eager to check the box and win his first Daytona 500 this weekend. The two-time Cup champion has won every other crown jewel race, but the Harley J. Earl Trophy continues to elude him.

Kyle Busch was poised to win the 2023 edition of the Great American Race but was shuffled down the order during the final restarts. With last year's near miss haunting the #8 RCR driver, he returns to pursue his elusive 500 victory.

#4 Brad Keselowski

The RFK Racing co-owner is a superspeedway ace who is yet to win his maiden crown jewel event at the Daytona International Speedway.

In the previous edition of the Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher displayed solid pace with the former leading the most laps over the 500-mile race. The two RFK Racing Fords have great synergy between them and seem unstoppable when the two go bumper to bumper.

#3 Joey Logano

The #22 Team Penske driver is a perennial front-runner at superspeedways and a favorite to win the 2024 season opener.

Logano, winner of the 2015 edition of the race, came perilously close to winning his second Harley J. Earl trophy last year. In the final overtime restart, he was racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to the checkered flag and lost out on the victory due to an ill-timed caution.

As the two-time Cup champion returns to the track, Joey Logano will be seeking redemption for his near miss.

#2 Ryan Blaney

The reigning Cup champion will be hoping to join an exclusive list of NASCAR drivers who have won the Great American race following their championship triumph. Only five drivers have accomplished the rare feat.

Carrying on the momentum from his title-winning campaign, Blaney will hope to kick start his 2024 campaign with his first Daytona 500 victory. The #12 Penske driver is amongst the favorites to win the race.

#1 Denny Hamlin

The three-time Daytona 500 winner is the odds-on favorite to win this year's season opener and clinch his fourth crown jewel victory at the Daytona International Speedway.

Denny Hamlin kicked off his 2024 campaign in a strong fashion, winning the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Carrying the momentum from the west coast to the east coast, Hamlin will be eager to collect his fourth crown jewel victory.