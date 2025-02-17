Daytona 500: The White House shares President Donald Trump and his grand daughter Carolina’s behind the scenes video inside the Beast

The White House, from its official social media account, shared a video of Donald Trump and his granddaughter, Carolina, from the Daytona International Speedway. Trump attended the 2025 Daytona 500 with his granddaughter, making it his second visit in five years.

The White House released a 17-second clip on X, where Trump was seen waving at NASCAR fans, and his granddaughter imitating him from inside the presidential state car, the Beast. The video was taken from Trump's son Eric Trump's TikTok account. The clip had the Days of Thunder main track as its background music.

Sharing the video on X, the White House's official account wrote, "BEHIND THE SCENES with President Trump and Carolina in The Beast at #DAYTONA500."

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Carolina Dorothy, is the daughter of Eric Trump. Eric is the first son of Trump and his first wife (now divorced), Ivana Trump. Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump (formerly Lea Yunaska), and they have two children together—a son named Eric "Luke" Trump, who was born in September 2017, and a daughter, Carolina Dorothy, in August 2019.

This was the third time Donald Trump visited the Daytona International Speedway. Prior to this visit, Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race, where he acted as the Grand Marshal and commanded the drivers to start their engines.

Trump's first visit to the iconic track was in 2001, when he arrived during the aftermath of Dale Earnhardt's fatal accident. Earnhardt died after suffering a crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Donald Trump hailed NASCAR driver in Daytona 500 interview

During his visit to the track, Donald Trump joined Jamie Little of Fox Sports for a short interview, where he hailed NASCAR drivers for their valiant efforts while racing. Speaking about the drivers, the 47th President of the United States said,

"I'll talk to them, and I say they have a lot of courage doing this. It's, I see it, and I've been here, and they have a lot of guts, as they would say."

Besides this, Trump also revealed why he returned to NASCAR's biggest race after five years. He added,

"Well, I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country. Our country is doing well again, and we have spirit all over the world. There's spirit again. We brought it back, and it's been less than four weeks, so you'll see what we do in a little period of time. It's going to only get better, but this is very exciting."

Donald Trump stayed at the Daytona International Speedway for nearly two hours. During this time, he met the racing officials, drivers, and racing veterans.

