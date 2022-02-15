Daytona 500 tickets: NASCAR Cup Series race completely sold out

If you have not yet grabbed this year’s Daytona 500 ticket, then we’re sorry to inform you that the bus has already left the stop. Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 14, confirmed that tickets for the 64th annual event were already sold out. All grandstand tickets for the long-awaited event were booked, including the fan zone, RV camping, front stretch seating, and hospitality entries.

The event is set to kick off on Sunday, February 20, at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. While confirming the news, Frank Kelleher, Speedway president, said:

“What an incredible way to begin Speedweek presented by AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500"

Motorsport journalist Adam Stern communicated the complete sell-out of the event’s tickets. He tweeted, saying:

“@Daytona is completely sold out for this Sunday’s Daytona 500, including suites and the infield on top of the previously announced grandstand sellout.”

The Speedway has a capacity of 101,500 people, meaning it will be expecting an attendance of more than 100,000 compared to 2021. Last year, the total attendance was only 30,000 people due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Although the venue has allowed total capacity for this year’s event, all attendees are expected to have their masks on regardless of their vaccination status.

Sunday's event will also mark the official season debut of Next Gen Cars, after their unofficial debut at the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum exhibition race earlier this month. This year’s event is expected to be a historic event considering all the changes made.

Frank Kelleher thanks fans for booking tickets for Daytona 500 events

As everybody waits for the Great American Race, the president of Daytona International Speedway, Frank Kelleher, thanked fans who had booked tickets for the event. He said:

“We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing. For those who can’t attend the DAYTONA 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events that makes up Speedweeks presented by Advent Health.”

For those who don’t have a ticket, the road does not end here. The event will be streamed on Youtube and the FOX Sports Go App. It will also be broadcast on FOX, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and NBC.

