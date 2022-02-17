Staggering graphic shows how big Daytona 500 track is compared to LA Coliseum 

The Daytona 500 is happening this week. Many fans are taking notice of the venue's large size compared to the much smaller space provided for the recent event at the LA Coliseum. The events are happening in the NASCAR Cup Series on the 2.5-mile circuit.

The 2.5-mile circuit will be the amount of space that the Drivers, pit crew, and media have to work with this week. Two weeks ago, when they were in the Clash at the LA Coliseum, there was much less room afforded to those involved.

The Clash was on a quarter-mile short track. The teams had to set up their equipment and adjust their cars outside the stadium. This week, the race teams have all the equipment inside Daytona.

On NASCAR's social media page, they posted a picture that showed a comparison between the size of the two tracks. NASCAR delivered the image with five Coliseums inside Daytona International Speedway.

It offers a good visual representation of the huge size disparity. This year's 500 events have been announced as a sell-out. The track will hold 101,500 people this Sunday as The Great American Race takes place.

Motorsports and casual sports fans from all over the world are flocking to Daytona to enjoy the event. The race is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events on the calendar.

It's a must-see event because it ranks up there as the top race on the Cup Series circuit. Packed with celebrities and many cameras at the venue, it promises to be a well-executed and enjoyable event.

Daytona 500 Star power

The Daytona 500 comes with no shortage of star power. These talented drivers will be looking to record their names in the history books.

There is a respectable list of Cup Series Champions like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, and Brad Keselowski.

Former winners like Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and more are also looking to add to their resumes with another win in the race.

The upcoming event holds great promise and if all goes according to plan, the enormous fanbase will leave satisfied.

