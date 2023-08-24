“Daytona is certainly our last opportunity”: Aric Almirola has a ‘great feeling’ about racing at the Daytona International Speedway

The excitement grows as the regular season of the NASCAR Cup Series nears its end, A few other Ford drivers like Aric Almirola and Austin Cindric have a great chance to earn a spot in the Cup playoffs with a victory in the final regular season race on Saturday.

Ford leads in clinching Cup playoff spots, with six positions secured. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick earned their spots after the race at Watkins Glen International.

They join previous race-winners such as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell. There's a chance for a seventh driver to join them at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Almirola and Austin Cindric have won at the "World Center of Racing" before, with Almirola's victory in 2014 and Cindric's Daytona 500 win last season in his first race with the No. 2 Ford Mustang team.

Aric Almirola, a name synonymous with the thundering excitement of NASCAR, left an indelible mark on the prestigious Daytona 500 with his remarkable performance in 2014.

According to Speedway Media, Almirola said:

“Daytona is certainly our last opportunity, and I feel good about it. I do. I don’t know why, but I have a great feeling about it. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go to Daytona and win that race."

He added:

I know there are a lot of things that happen there that are out of our control, but for the things that are in our control, I feel like we’re very capable of going in and winning. When you go to Daytona, you can’t be successful there without having things go your way. I am certain that we’ll have to have luck on our side and things go our way"

Almirola's 2014 Daytona 500 win not only secured his place in the ranks of NASCAR greats but also highlighted his undeniable skill, determination, and strategic prowess.

Daytona's Racing History: Sweeps, Dramatic Finishes, and Playoff Battles

The historic Daytona Speedway has seen a plethora of dramatic racing moments over the years.

Following Tiny Lund's victory in the 1963 Daytona 500, Fireball Roberts achieved a remarkable feat for Ford by securing the team's first-ever season sweep at the speedway.

He accomplished this by winning the Firecracker 400 in the middle of summer in a 1963 Holman-Moody Ford. Roberts outperformed his competitors, including teammate Fred Lorenzen, Marvin Panch from Wood Brothers Racing, Darel Dieringer's Mercury, and Ned Jarrett's Ford.

In the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, Ryan Blaney experienced a tumultuous conclusion. With only four laps left, he skillfully maneuvered through a multi-car pile-up in the third turn, evading the spinning cars and seizing the lead.

Despite challenging overtime, Blaney managed to maintain his lead, holding off challenges from Kevin Harvick and Chris Buescher. The race ended under its eighth caution, securing Blaney's third victory of the season.

Although Daytona doesn't serve as the final race of the regular season for the Xfinity Series, the competition for a spot in the Top 10 for the playoffs becomes more heated.

Cole Custer enters the Daytona race aiming for a third consecutive Top-10 finish, aiming to enhance his current fourth position in the points standings (775).

As the NASCAR season unfolds, Aric Almirola finds himself on the cusp of an exhilarating opportunity to secure a spot in the Daytona 500 playoffs.

Aric Almirola's ability to position himself strategically within the pack could be the key to securing the necessary points to clinch a coveted playoff berth.

With each lap around the track, Aric Almirola's calculated maneuvers and unwavering focus will be on full display, as he vies to capture the checkered flag and solidify his place among the contenders in the Daytona 500 playoffs.