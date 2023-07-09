NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola takes pole

After an action-packed inaugural Grant Park 220, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for Sunday's Quaker State 400. The 260-lap event will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7 pm ET.

The 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta

ET



Sun

3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

6:30-USA-Prerace

7:20-USA-Cup green 60-100-100, 8 sets, fuel 62-66 laps



NWS: 80s, 45% rain

In Saturday's (July 8) qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 31.261 and a speed of 177.346 mph. It was the fifth overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 177.266 mph.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



is ready to start and end the race P1. Hard work is showing. @Aric_Almirola is ready to start and end the race P1. Hard work is showing. 👊@Aric_Almirola is ready to start and end the race P1. https://t.co/a9xoWA6uTt

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and Harrison Burton in the top five. Kevin Harvick, Ty Gibbs (R), Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event qualified 23rd and will look to secure his first win of the season.

2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#10 - Aric Almirola #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #4 - Kevin Harvick #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #38 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Tyler Reddick #41 - Ryan Preece #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #31 - Justin Haley #24 - William Byron #16 - AJ Allmendinger #34 - Michael McDowell #51 - Cole Custer #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #15 - J.J. Yeley #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #77 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #62 - Austin Hill #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #78 - B.J. McLeod #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 live on Sunday.

