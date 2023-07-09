NASCAR
  NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola takes pole

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 09, 2023 15:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying

After an action-packed inaugural Grant Park 220, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for Sunday's Quaker State 400. The 260-lap event will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7 pm ET.

The 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 on his official Twitter account.

AtlantaETSun3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay6:30-USA-Prerace7:20-USA-Cup green 60-100-100, 8 sets, fuel 62-66 laps NWS: 80s, 45% rain https://t.co/x4MLxhOfyi

In Saturday's (July 8) qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 31.261 and a speed of 177.346 mph. It was the fifth overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 177.266 mph.

Hard work is showing. 👊@Aric_Almirola is ready to start and end the race P1. https://t.co/a9xoWA6uTt

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and Harrison Burton in the top five. Kevin Harvick, Ty Gibbs (R), Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event qualified 23rd and will look to secure his first win of the season.

2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #10 - Aric Almirola
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #21 - Harrison Burton
  6. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #41 - Ryan Preece
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #31 - Justin Haley
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  20. #34 - Michael McDowell
  21. #51 - Cole Custer
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #77 - Ty Dillon
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #1 - Ross Chastain
  31. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  32. #62 - Austin Hill
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #20 - Christopher Bell
  35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  36. #48 - Alex Bowman
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 live on Sunday.

