Dean Thompson on pole in the NASCAR ARCA Series, Frankie Muniz to start 10th

Dean Thompson has secured the pole position for the ARCA Menards Series Sunset Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway, setting the stage for an exciting race. The Anaheim, CA native will lead the field to the green flag in just his fourth start of the year, and he's determined to make it a memorable one.

Despite not participating regularly, Thompson has made a significant impact in his spot starts this season. With three top-10 finishes, including two impressive runner-up finishes at Kansas and Charlotte, he has proven his ability to compete at the highest level. Now, after recording a lap time of 00:53:763, Thompson aims to take his performance to the next level and achieve his first victory at Pocono.

The current points leader, Jesse Love, will start on the outside of the front row. Love holds a substantial 49-point advantage going into the race and is eyeing his fifth win of the season. After a less-than-competitive weekend in Iowa, Love and his No. 20 Venturini team are eager to recapture their race-winning form and maintain their dominance in the series.

Jake Finch, the ARCA East winner earlier this year at Dover, will start in the fourth position. This will be his fourth start in the ARCA national series, and he is determined to improve upon his career-best seventh-place finish from last year's race at Pocono. With a solid track record, Finch is one to watch as he looks to elevate his performance even further.

Frankie Muniz secures 10th spot in the NASCAR ARCA Series race

Making headlines in the racing world is Frankie Muniz, known for his role as the star of "Malcolm in the Middle." Currently sitting in second place in the points standings, Muniz will start 10th in his Rette Jones Racing entry.

Other notable entries include Connor Mosack in the fifth position. Venturini Motorsports' Toni Breidinger, currently sixth in the ARCA Menards standings, starts from sixth position. Andy Jankowiak, Conner Jones, and Cody Coughlin have secured the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots in the race respectively.

The NASCAR feeder race at Sunset Shooting Range 150 promises to be a thrilling event, with a full field of 24 cars expected to take the green flag. While weather conditions may pose a threat, organizers are optimistic that the race will run to its conclusion.

The ARCA Menards Series has seen its fair share of excitement and drama this season, and the Sunset Shooting Range 150 is expected to deliver another memorable chapter in the series.