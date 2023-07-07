14 years after his serious crash, Frankie Muniz seeks to make peace with his past at Mid-Ohio

Hollywood celebrity turned racing driver Frankie Muniz will be returning to the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Racing course this weekend, seeking redemption on the track which once ended his racing career.

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Lexington, Ohio for the first of its two road course races of the season. Muniz is hoping for a good result this weekend, putting to use his previous experience on the track. He has four starts to his name on the 2.2-mile track.

Frankie Muniz will also be seeking vindication for the serious crash he had on the circuit 14 years ago when he raced in the Atlantic Championship. Ahead of the eighth race of the season, Muniz said that he is looking forward to racing on the road course.

"I’m thankful that I’ll have some laps at Mid-Ohio, and that should put us ahead of the game compared to other ARCA races this season," he said (via ARCA Menards). "While my last time at Mid-Ohio didn’t have the best outcome, I’m looking forward to returning to the race track this weekend and hitting the reset button and seeing together what we can accomplish as a team."

Frankie Muniz has put his #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford inside the top 10 in five of the first seven races. He has three sixth-place finishes as his best result in his rookie campaign. His string of consistent results came to a halt at Elko Speedway, where he crashed out in a late-race incident.

However, Muniz and his team have put the incident in the past as they are looking to rebound this weekend at the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 race at Mid-Ohio. The 37-year-old driver has been looking forward to this race as he expects to be at the sharp end of the grid in Friday's race.

"I think I am more than ready for Mid-Ohio," Muniz said. "Honestly, this is one of the races I have had circled on my calendar because I believe we can go to the track this season and hopefully be the car that everyone is chasing."

Catch Frankie Muniz live in action in the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at 6 PM EST on Friday (July 7).

Frankie Muniz hoping to fight for the championship amid sponsorship struggles

Seven races into the 2023 ARCA season, Frankie Muniz occupies second place in the drivers' standings. After leading the table for a brief period of time, he slipped to second position, trailing leader Jesse Love by 40 points.

While Frankie Muniz has impressed everyone with his speed in his rookie campaign, his team has not yet secured sponsorship for the races ahead.

"We need to go to Mid-Ohio this weekend and have a good run and hope that we can continue to attract attention that will allow us to keep fighting towards this ARCA championship," the 37-year-old said.

He admits that every race is an audition and they have to be at the top of their game to attract potential sponsors.

"We still need some help with sponsorship this season, so I know that every race is also like an audition for our Rette Jones Racing team," Frankie Muniz stated.

