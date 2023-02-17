Hollywood Celebrity Frankie Muniz started his NASCAR racing career with a bang, setting the pace for the first practice session. Muniz is set to make his racing debut in the Daytona 200 race.

After the first practice session, Muniz got out of his car to see himself at the top of the timing sheet. The 37-year-old piloted the No. 30 Ford Mustang for the Rette Jones Racing team.

At the end of the session, Muniz said:

“The car felt so good. I’m so grateful for my team for putting together this car. Ford built a sick Mustang. I’m so excited. HairClub, everybody; I’m so excited for qualifying and the race."

“Nobody wins practice, but feels good, and it’s a confidence booster, and I need that because I’m new here. But I’m having a blast.”

Frankie Muniz is a household name across America, famous for his roles in Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks. The Hollywood Superstar was announced to race in the ARCA Menards Series Championship earlier this year.

Muniz led the session, topping the charts with a time of 49.393 seconds /182.212 miles per hour. He finished ahead of Conor Mosack and rookie Lavar Scott. As Muniz got out of his Mustang, he said his heart was beating “400 miles per hour.”

ARCA Menards Series @ARCA_Racing



A strong field of drivers will look to add their names to an already historical list of winners at the World Center of Racing.



More in the Notebook: For the 60th time in ARCA history, the series races at @DAYTONA this Saturday.A strong field of drivers will look to add their names to an already historical list of winners at the World Center of Racing.More in the Notebook: bit.ly/3I8No4S For the 60th time in ARCA history, the series races at @DAYTONA this Saturday.A strong field of drivers will look to add their names to an already historical list of winners at the World Center of Racing.More in the Notebook: bit.ly/3I8No4S https://t.co/8OLh5Iqmta

Muniz agrees finishing first in a practice session is not a win, but he has made a stellar start to his racing career. Muniz will participate in the General Tire Pole Qualifying on February 17 at 1:30 pm ET. The 40-car grid will start the 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200 on February 18, 1:30 pm ET.

Muniz's performance makes it clear that Malcolm is NOT racing to finish in the middle.

NASCAR and MOTOCROSS legends qualify for Daytona 500

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR having taken a hiatus from the series back in 2020. Johnson managed to qualify for the Daytona 500 grid, having set the fastest time for open cars in the qualifying session.

After securing a spot on the grid, the 47-year-old driver believes he has a genuine shot to win the Daytona 500. He said:

“I think I really have a shot to win. If I survive and get through the two stages, there’s really a shot I have to win this race.”

Three-time Motocross champion Travis Pastrana also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Pastrana has also managed to book his spot on the grid for Sunday’s Daytona 500 race.

Pastrana expressed his excitement as he said:

“This is the first time I’ve come into an event without the expectation of winning. Tonight is really exciting. Tomorrow, the Duels are going to be really exciting. And I hope to add to the excitement and (avoid) the drama.”

The starting grid for NASCAR’s season opener has been released. Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana will start the race in the last row.

Poll : 0 votes