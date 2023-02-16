"I really have a shot to win": Jimmie Johnson aims for glory after securing Daytona 500 berth

Having managed to secure a spot in the Daytona 500 race on Sunday, Jimmie Johnson believes he can win the season-opening race. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion returned to NASCAR after a two-year hiatus.

Johnson was confident about qualifying for the race, as he believed he would have a genuine shot at winning the race if he managed to secure a start.

Johnson said before the race:

“I think I really have a shot to win. If I survive and get through the two stages, there’s really a shot I have to win this race.”

Johnson drove the No.84 Chevrolet Camaro for Legacy Motor Club, a team co-owned by him. Johnson qualified 23rd, the highest of the six non-chartered cars that participated in Wednesday’s qualifying session.

Travis Pastrana also managed to qualify for the grid. He qualified 25th and is set to make his Cup Series debut.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jimmie Johnson didn’t think his lap was fast enough to make the Daytona 500. He thought the engine had an issue. He was wrong. He’s in and the engine is fine. Jimmie Johnson didn’t think his lap was fast enough to make the Daytona 500. He thought the engine had an issue. He was wrong. He’s in and the engine is fine. https://t.co/mGr43jRE1P

Johnson’s qualifying lap wasn’t without any issues, as he sensed something was wrong with his engine. The two-time Daytona 500 champion wasn’t confident he would make it to the grid when he was on the track. However, once he crossed the finish line, the team ensured him that his lap was good enough to qualify.

Johnson said after the race:

“When I pulled it into fifth gear … the RPMs dropped really far,” Johnson said of his qualifying lap. “I didn’t know that was normal. So the entire lap I made a run, I thought something was potentially wrong with the car. RPM was really low. It didn’t feel very fast.”

“Once I crossed the finish line, I heard it was a good lap. It was stressful out there. More stressful than I intended it to be.”

Jimmie Johnson previously won the Daytona 500 in 2006 and 2013. If Johnson manages to win on Sunday, his ten-year win drought at the Daytona 500 will end. The 47-year-old has set his eyes on Harley J. Earl Trophy, trying to win it for the third time.

Jimmie Johnson confirms another Cup Series race for 2023

With his return to NASCAR this season, Jimmie Johnson had previously confirmed his entry for the Daytona 500. The seven-time world champion now plans to compete at the inaugural Chicago Street Course on July 2 as well. However, Johnson is likely to make other entries between the season opener and the Chicago race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jimmie Johnson said his schedule isn’t set yet for this year but it seems unlikely he would get in an IndyCar this year to try the double. He is hopeful to drive the Hendrick Garage 56 car at Le Mans. Jimmie Johnson said his schedule isn’t set yet for this year but it seems unlikely he would get in an IndyCar this year to try the double. He is hopeful to drive the Hendrick Garage 56 car at Le Mans. https://t.co/dgsa56oV9q

The California native said that he currently has 12 to 14 races where he would like to race, which would be narrowed down to five to ten races for the season.

Jimmie Johnson also has other commitments outside of NASCAR as he is set to race in 24 hours of Le Mans for the Garage 56 outfit.

Johnson will be sharing his drive with Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller. The three drivers tested Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in a two-day test at the Daytona International Speedway.

