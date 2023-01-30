NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson teams up with 2010 winner and former F1 champion for Garage 56 in Le Mans 

The highly-anticipated driver lineup for NASCAR's foray into the world of endurance racing has finally been announced ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona International Speedway. Garage 56, as the program is referred to, seeks to introduce a modified version of a seventh-generation Cup Series car into one of the exhibition-style entries at the prestigious Le Mans circuit in France. The track also plays host to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, arguably the most recognizable endurance race on the planet.

The 100th anniversary of the sports-car spectacle will see three major names behind the wheel of a specially modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports in conjunction with NASCAR, as well as tire manufacturer Goodyear. The three drivers to take on the helm of the special invitation are seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, along with 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button, and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France elaborated on the extensive driver lineup for the showcase entry that will be seen by the world on June 10th and 11th, 2023, and elaborated:

“Since the beginning of the Garage 56 project, it has been our goal to partner with the top racers in the world to represent us in Le Mans. The lineup of Jimmie (Johnson), Rocky (Mike Rockenfeller), and Jenson (Button) is everything we could have dreamed of, three elite drivers who have won at the highest levels of motorsports worldwide. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, we are honored to have these world-class champions help bring the sights and sounds of a NASCAR race car to fans in Le Mans, and across the world.”

With Jimmie Johnson also making his comeback in 2023, albeit with a limited schedule, stock car racing fans are in for a treat as the seven-time champion takes on newer challenges this year.

Jenson Button looks forward to NASCAR Garage 56 entry at Le Mans

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button needs little introduction to motorsport fans around the world. The British driver, who won the ultimate prize in motorsport with Brawn GP, has been dipping his feet into various genres of motorsport since he retired from the open-wheeled series. Having competed in the Japanese Super GT series as well as a 24 Hours of Le Mans start, Button looked forward to his association with the sport and said:

“As a lifelong racing fan, I have always dreamed of racing certain cars, with and against certain drivers and competing in certain events. In June, a number of those dreams will come true in one event when I get to bring NASCAR to the world stage alongside my pals Jimmie and ‘Rocky’ at the 100th running of the most prestigious race in the world.”

The Garage 56 entry is all set to break cover at the Le Mans circuit in France in time for the 100th run of the prestigious race on June 10th and 11th, 2023.

