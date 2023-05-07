'Malcolm' not in the middle as Frankie Muniz becomes points leader in NASCAR ARCA series

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is the current points leader of the NASCAR ARCA Series. Muniz sits atop the drivers' standings after three races in the 2023 season.

The 37-year-old Hollywood celebrity is following his childhood passion as he hopes to reach the higher echelons of stock car racing. After dabbling in racing in the late 2000s, he stepped away from the racing world after an accident. He returned to stock car racing in the NASCAR feeder series after nearly a decade-long absence.

Frankie Muniz drives the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. Muniz has had a stellar debut in the series, as he has shown consistency in the first three races of the year. Even while not winning a race, he leads the drivers' standings ahead of Jesse Love.

Team owner Mark Rette is proud of the 37-year-old rookie as he said (via fortune.com):

"It’s a great achievement for Frankie to be leading in the ARCA Racing Series championship point standings as a Rette Jones Racing driver, but it is very early in the season. Still, Frankie is incredibly focused and he knows that if he just focuses on his craft behind the wheel, the points will follow."

Heading into the fourth race of the season at Kansas Speedway, Frankie Muniz has qualified sixth for the race. With two top 10s in the bag, he will be keen on scoring his first win.

Frankie Muniz reveals why he chose racing over cinema

Frankie Muniz explained why he chose racing at his age when most drivers think of retiring. At 38 years old, Muniz is competing against a much younger pool of talent who are climbing the ladders of stock car racing.

Even though Muniz's situation sounds bizarre, he feels he is in the right place:

"I love my past. I love everything I’ve done, but I don’t remember ever saying I wanted to be an actor. I wanted to be a garbage man, honestly, and acting took over my life. This chance in racing was me saying: ‘What do I want to do? What do I want to accomplish in my life?’ And here I am. I chose this. And when I put my helmet on and leave pit land, as much as I don’t know, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be."

Muniz considers this as a second chance at racing and hopes to set things right this time.

"There’s good and bad, obviously, with being my age. I’ve been through a lot in my life — a lot of good, a lot of bad. I have experienced some things, even racing in the past. I feel like I pushed hard in racing, but I always felt like I could have pushed harder, tried harder. I have this opportunity now, here I get a second chance to do it the right way."

With Frankie Muniz now in his element, he hopes to fight for the championship after a stellar start to the season.

