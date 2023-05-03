“He was so down to earth and kind”: Frankie Muniz is not just excelling in his racing career, but also as a person and a father

Hollywood star Frankie Muniz is off to a stellar start in his first season of the ARCA Menards series. After three races, Muniz is the new leader in the drivers' standings. As the cinema celebrity graced the NASCAR garage, his competitors were impressed by his humility.

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' star is now 37 years old. The child actor grew up to be a loving husband and a caring father. Even at the age when most racers retire, Muniz follows his passion while parenting his 2-year-old kid.

Rookie ARCA driver Mandy Chick was impressed to see Frankie Muniz as a family man. Recalling his first encounter with Muniz in the season opener at Daytona, he said:

"I never watched his show growing up, maybe because I was always at the race shop or traveling, but he’s a great guy. I had the pleasure of meeting him at our season opener at Daytona, and he was so down to earth and kind."

Frankie Muniz and his family

He added:

"I’m really glad to see that someone like him is able to come into our series very welcomed and have success. I’ve just got to say, his son is so adorable. I saw him at Talladega carrying his little cloth … and it’s cool because racing really is a family sport. And it’s cool to see young generations like his little son grow up at the race track and enjoy racing."

Frankie Muniz married his longtime companion, Paige Price, in February 2020. A model, actress, and golf network presenter, Price has also played small roles in TV and cinema.

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Mauz Mosley Muniz was born in March 2021. His wife and son regularly accompany him to the races at various tracks.

Frankie Muniz sets his eyes on the championship

Pursuing his childhood goal of racing in NASCAR, Frankie Muniz has made waves in his rookie ARCA season, driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. Competing with professional drivers and emerging talent, the Hollywood celebrity doesn't appear to be out of place.

After topping the first practice session of the series at Daytona, Muniz took home a respectable 11th-place finish. It was the next race in Phoenix, where his sixth-place finish earned him plaudits from peers and fans. He followed it up with another top-10 finish at Talladega.

Frankie Muniz now leads the drivers' standings with his consistent results in the first three races. After the race in Talladega, Muniz said:

"I mean being the I guess unofficial points leader is insane. You know, I want to win the championship. I’m gonna do everything I can to try and stay there."

Catch the actor-turned-driver in action this weekend at Kansas Speedway ARCA Racing Dawn 150 on Saturday, May 6.

