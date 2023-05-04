NASCAR 2023: Where to watch AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend for the AdventHealth 400, which will be held at the Kansas Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (May 7) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 5:50 pm ET on Saturday (May 6) and can be viewed live on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track, resulting in a 400-mile race. The track feature 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Kurt Busch won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and currently isn’t in the field for this year’s edition of the race so he is unlikely to win back-to-back wins at this race. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, the Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has seen eight different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Martin Truex Jr. - in the first 11 races so far this season, with Byron, Larson, and Busch the only multiple race winners.

Where to watch NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

Sunday, May 7, 2023

3:00 pm ET: AdventHealth 400

The 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the 12th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the AdventHealth 400. As a result, all the action in Kansas City, Kansas, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1, and MRN. The main event will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Kansas City.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Kansas Speedway this weekend.

