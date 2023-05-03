NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 will take place on Sunday (May 7) at the Kansas Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Kansas City, Kansas, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Jeff Gordon taking the win at the inaugural event. It currently hosts two annual NASCAR Cup Series races and also hosted the IndyCar Series until 2011.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (May 6) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day and conclude with the AdventHealth 400 main race on Sunday.

The Kansas Speedway will host the season’s 12th event of the Cup Series, and its eighth for the Truck Series in over two days.

23XI Racing entered as the defending winner of AdventHealth 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday, May 5, 2023

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

10:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series Open Practice (optional)

5:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

Saturday, May 6, 2023

7:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

9:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

10:25 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12:05 pm ET: Truck Series Practice

12:35 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

2:00 pm ET: Dawn 150

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Heat of America 200

Sunday, May 7, 2023

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12:15 pm ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

2:15 pm ET: The drivers meeting

2:30 pm ET: Driver introductions

3:00 pm ET: AdventHealth 400

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the Kansas Speedway from May 5 to May 7.

