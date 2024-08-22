Former NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick, recently shared a picture of his son Keelan Harvick in a late-model stock car and fans shared their excited and humourous reactions online.

Keelan Harvick has a strong go-karting record, having won races at several short tracks in the Southeast. He first drove a full-size stock car at New River All American Speedway earlier this year and won at the Wake County Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Recently, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick tweeted a picture of Keelan in a zMAX stock car and fans had plenty to say.

"About to get real… @KeelanHarvick," Kevin Harvick wrote.

One fan reacted to the tweet with playful jokes about his mom, DeLana, kicking them out of the house. Others complimented his skills and were excited to see him race.

"Delana going to kick both of yall out of the house," wrote one fan.

"GOATed fire suit scheme" replied another.

"How can I watch him race? I watch pop race in NASCAR and Keelan is writing a page in the history books for himself! Stay humble young man and go get em!" commented another.

Other fans believed in Keelan's genes and thought it was important for young drivers to gain different experiences. However, some were concerned that he might not be ready for this level of racing.

"He's going to be fine .....Keelan has champion DNA," replied one fan.

"Not trying to hate, but does he really need to be in this car already?" asked one user.

"Remember folks, to gain experience you must give young drivers different choices/driving styles/situations. I think Pops knows a thing or two IDK," commented another.

"I ask my dad a lot of questions, and he always gives me good advice" - Kevin Harvick's son Keelan on preparing for new tracks

Keelan Harvick won his first go-kart race in 2020 at eight years old. He won the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway this July and earned another victory a month before that at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Keelan first drove a full-size stock car in the Ronnie Hetu Memorial in April this year. The 12-year-old explained that he wanted to learn in the Street Stock race and win in the Legend Car. He got ready by watching videos and asking his dad, Kevin Harvick and teammates for advice.

“My expectations in the Legend are to run good and compete for the win. In the Street Stock, I want to learn as much as I can and finish all the laps since this is my first race in a full-size car... To prepare going to a new track, I watch video and ask my teammates questions, especially if they have been to the track before,” Keelan said in April.

“I ask my dad a lot of questions and he gives me feedback. He always has good advice no matter what I’m driving,” Keelan added.

