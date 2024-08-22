Kevin Harvick teases major step up for son Keelan’s racing career

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR, and his 11-year-old son Keelan Harvick is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a prominent figure in motorsports. Harvick’s son has a strong passion for racing, much like him.

Harvick recently hinted at a significant development in his son's racing journey. Harvick on X (formerly Twitter) has teased that Keelan is about to make a significant switch in his racing career. However, he hasn’t provided specific details, but Harvick’s comments suggest that Keelan is preparing to step up into the zMAX CARS Tour Series.

Taking his official X account, Harvick shared a post in which his son Keelan was sitting in the CARS Tour Series stock car. Captioning the post, Harvick wrote:

“About to get real… @KeelanHarvick”

Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan has been making waves in the car racing world from the age of seven. Born on July 8, 2012, in North Carolina, Keelan began his racing journey in karting and quickly demonstrated his talent, competing in various racing events.

Harvick’s son has several wins under his belt already in the junior karting ranks, from winning the 2022 US Pro Kart Series to the Legends Feature race at New River in April 2024.

A look into Kevin Harvick son Keelan's street stock car debut

A significant moment in the career of the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan came when he got a chance to make his debut in street stock at North Carolina’s New River All-American Speedway in April.

The young lad was in contention to win street stock feature on his debut but missed a shift on a late restart and ended up finishing second behind race winner Tyler Smith.

After the race, Keelan admitted that he pushed himself hard and made a mistake during a gear shift, which may have cost him a better result.

“I just tried to get a little too greedy. I just missed a shift. It was really good. Congrats to Tyler; he did a good job. I'm excited to come back,” Kevin Harvick’s son said, as reported by racingamerica.com.

Keelan's racing career has just begun, but with the support and experience of his father, he is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the sport as he grows older.

