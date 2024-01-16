WATCH: Kevin Harvick's son Keelan drives a full-size stock car for the very first time

In the thrilling world of NASCAR, the next generation is always eagerly awaited, and recently, fans had the chance to witness a special moment as Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan Harvick, took his first spin in a full-size stock car.

The exciting event was made possible by the generosity of Ron Hornaday Jr. and VETSRacing, providing Keelan Harvick with a unique experience behind the wheel of a street stock car.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, 11-year-old son of Kevin Harvick expressed his gratitude, saying:

“First time in a full-body stock car! Thanks Mr. @ronhornadayjr and @VETSRacing for letting me take the street stock for a spin!”

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick was at the track monitoring Keelan’s progress.

Ron Hornaday Jr., a legendary figure in NASCAR with four Truck Series championships to his name, played a pivotal role in making this experience possible. His involvement in promoting and supporting aspiring racers has been evident throughout his career, and extending this opportunity to Keelan Harvick highlights the camaraderie and mentorship within the racing community.

VETSRacing, the organization behind the street stock car provided to Keelan, is known for its commitment to supporting veterans and their families through various initiatives, including involvement in motorsports.

The collaboration between VETSRacing and Kevin Harvick adds a meaningful layer to his son’s first foray into a full-size stock car, emphasizing the importance of community and support within the racing world.

Keelan's journey into the driver's seat is a significant moment not just for the Harvick family but also for NASCAR enthusiasts who have watched him grow up around the tracks.

The 11-year-old kid is racking up trophies in junior racing as he recently took the checkered flag at the Legends Features race on Thanksgiving Day in November 2023.

Kevin Harvick’s son has a bright future ahead of him

While this experience may mark Keelan's initial venture into the world of full-size stock cars, it could very well serve as a stepping stone for future endeavors. With a racing pedigree in the family and the support of influential figures like Ron Hornaday Jr. and organizations like VETSRacing, Keelan's journey in the racing world is one to follow.

As the NASCAR season progresses, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out for updates on Keelan Harvick's racing exploits. Whether it's more opportunities to get behind the wheel or other racing-related adventures, one thing is certain – the young Harvick has made a memorable entry into the world of full-size stock cars, and the racing community eagerly anticipates what the future holds for this promising talent.