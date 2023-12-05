Denny Hamlin backs NASCAR President, acknowledges "tremendous amount of responsibility"

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin has come out in defense of one of the sport's most taxing job profiles. Hamlin, who has experience in the sport from various vantage points such as a driver and an owner, recently appreciated one of the governing body's top representatives in an interview with theathletic.com.

During the 2023 Cup Series season, a year that saw several changes to the sport such as the introduction of new races to media deals being finalized, Hamlin spoke favorably of the president of the sanctioning body, Steve Phelps.

Often regarded as the face of the sport, Phelps has been at the helm of NASCAR as a sport going to its first-ever street race, to deciding to ditch the Food City Dirt Race for 2024.

With such changes happening in what is a sensitive market for its core followers, Denny Hamlin spoke about how Steve Phelps has managed to tread the fine line just right. Elaborating on how stressful that can be, the 23XI Racing co-owner told Jordan Bianchi:

"“Steve has had a tremendous amount of responsibility put on his shoulders, I have the utmost respect for him and what he is as a leader. He’s one of the first guys that will wish you luck on the grid on every Sunday, walking in nearly every car and showing his presence and showing his leadership."

Hamlin added:

"And then probably as soon as he gets done with the grid, having to go and have tough meetings with executives on our TV deals or tracks or something. The guy works as hard as anyone in the industry. We’re all very lucky to have him.”

Often criticized for what can eventually be the correct decisions, Denny Hamlin seems to understand Steve Phelps's stance in the sport. It comes without surprise as Hamlin himself cannot claim to be one of the popular drivers if you look back at the 2023 season!

Denny Hamlin's 2024 season in jeopardy over genetic ailment

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver recently underwent surgery for a bone spur in his right shoulder, which he termed as a genetic ailment he suffers from.

However, being locked in an intense chase for the title in 2023 cost Hamlin as he could not attend to his injuries earlier, further worsening their effects.

With a 3-month recovery prescribed for his right shoulder and the season-opening Daytona 500 less than 90 days away, it remains to be seen if Denny Hamlin can heal in time.