NASCAR President credits Chicago Street Race for bringing in Amazon and Warner Bros. as new broadcasting partners

Fresh off announcing a new media rights deal for the Cup Series, NASCAR president Steve Phelps credited the inaugural Chicago Street Race for grabbing the attention of the streaming giants Amazon and Warner Bros.

NASCAR recently announced a $1.1B media deal with four broadcasting partners for 2025. This includes streaming partners Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Cup Series will be streamed exclusively for the first time in its history, beginning from 2025.

Phelps described the success of the Chicago Street Race as pivotal in attracting the attention of the new media partners. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the NASCAR president explained how the recent shift in direction and the addition of street race helped the organizers strike the new deal.

"At the end of the Chicago Street Race, based on all the adversity we had faced that weekend and really the importance of that race, to have people think differently about our sport and continued commitment to the kind of surprise and delight of fans, non-fans, the business community and everybody."

"I honestly believe two of our new partners (Amazon and Warner Bros.) are on board because of the direction the sport is gone, and one of those things is the Chicago Street Race. I know that because I was told that."

NASCAR's inaugural street race in Chicago got off to an inauspicious start, with inclement weather conditions threatening the event. However, the skies cleared up, and debutant Shane van Gisbergen secured a fairy tale victory, putting the event in the global spotlight.

Grant Park 220 winner Shane van Gisbergen

Steve Phelps admitted the end of the Chicago street race was his favorite memory of the season. Phelps believes the "big bet" on the street race paid huge dividends.

NASCAR president lays out goals for 2024 season

With the 2024 NASCAR season just two months away, Steve Phelps has predicted a tremendous year for the series. Phelps termed the upcoming season as a bridge to a new era beginning in 2025.

"For 2024, I think we’re going to have a tremendous year; more sellouts and I believe our ratings are going to be up in a very difficult marketplace. I think we’re poised as we bridge from 2023 to 2025, and that 2024 is an important year."

After sorting out the media rights, Phelps will now focus on the Charter agreement and remains confident about striking a deal early next year.

"We’ll extend our charters sometime most likely early next year. And I think the objectives that the race teams have can be satisfied and I think it’s important for us to do that," he concluded.