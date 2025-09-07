Denny Hamlin bags back-to-back pole position to kick start strong playoff quali performances

NASCAR shared the news of Denny Hamlin securing his second consecutive pole in the Cup Series Playoffs. The post referred to his strong qualifying effort at World Wide Technology Raceway, where he won the Busch Light Pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

The tweet posted by NASCAR confirmed Hamlin’s lap at 139.190 mph (32.330 seconds), which gave him the pole for Sunday’s race. It also made clear that this was his second straight pole in the 2025 playoffs, after starting from the front the previous weekend.

NASCAR @NASCAR Back-to-back poles for @dennyhamlin! He wins the #BuschLightPole at @WWTRaceway.

According to NASCAR.com, Denny Hamlin’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota edged out Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet by just 0.021 seconds. Larson had been one of the few playoff drivers with prior testing experience at the track, but Hamlin’s adjustments in qualifying gave him the upper hand.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, signs the Busch Light Pole Award backdrop after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Hamlin’s pole was his first at Gateway and the first for Toyota at this venue. It was also the 46th pole of his Cup career, tying him with Junior Johnson for 11th on the all-time list.

Denny Hamlin enters the second playoff race sitting second in the standings, 43 points above the elimination line. He is currently chasing Darlington winner Chase Briscoe, who will start third at Gateway. Despite starting from the pole at Darlington, Hamlin finished seventh.

Behind Hamlin, Ross Chastain qualified fourth, and Ryan Blaney secured fifth with the fastest Ford. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Austin Cindric filled out the rest of the top nine. Zane Smith was the highest non-playoff driver, starting 10th.

As si.com reported, Denny Hamlin’s qualifying run also set a new track record at Gateway. Six drivers, including Hamlin, managed to beat the previous record set by Cindric in 2024. Sunday’s race will be the first time Gateway hosts a playoff race.

Denny Hamlin calls “Operation Gold Codes” plan unfortunate

Denny Hamlin recently spoke about NASCAR’s handling of charter disputes involving teams that refused to sign the new charter agreement. His comments followed the release of court documents detailing “Operation Gold Codes,” a plan aimed at removing non-signing teams from the Cup Series.

NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared Hamlin’s remarks on X. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver called the idea “unfortunate” and “not good,” while admitting he could not fully explain the plan.

“Yeah that’s very very unfortunate and obviously it’s… I don’t know how to explain it but it’s just not good and it’s certainly something that was unfortunate to see. That’s all I can really say about it,” Hamlin said.

The controversy stems from a legal battle involving NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports. Both teams had declined to sign the new charter agreement in September 2024 and later filed a lawsuit accusing NASCAR of monopolistic practices.

At a recent hearing in Charlotte, Judge Kenneth Bell pressed NASCAR on why it could not sell one of its inactive charters instead of redistributing those owned by 23XI and FRM. He also asked why NASCAR had no plan to return the charters if the teams won their case.

In response, NASCAR filed voluntary commitments. The organization promised not to sell or lease new charters during the 2025 season and kept six open team spots in the rulebook to protect entries for 23XI and FRM. NASCAR also stated it would not sell inactive Stewart-Haas Racing charters without court approval.

