“I don’t know how to explain it”: Denny Hamlin laments NASCAR’s ‘unfortunate’ stance toward teams that didn’t sign the charter agreement

Denny Hamlin has spoken out about NASCAR’s handling of teams that refused to sign the charter agreement. His reaction came after details surfaced in court about “Operation Gold Codes,” a plan made as a way to remove non-signing teams from the series.The JGR driver's comments were shared on X by NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto. His post included Hamlin’s response to what was revealed in court during the ongoing case between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports.In his remarks, Denny Hamlin called the idea behind “Operation Gold Codes” “unfortunate” and “not good.” He admitted he could not explain the plan in detail but made clear it concerned him.“Yeah that’s very very unfortunate and obviously it’s… I don’t know how to explain it but it’s just not good and it’s certainly something that was unfortunate to see. That’s all I can really say about it,” said Hamlin.The backdrop to Denny Hamlin’s comments is a legal dispute that has drawn in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Both teams declined to sign the new charter agreement in September 2024 and later filed a lawsuit against NASCAR, accusing it of monopolistic practices.At a court hearing in Charlotte, Judge Kenneth Bell pressed NASCAR with two questions: why the organization could not sell one of its own inactive charters instead of redistributing those run by 23XI and FRM, and why there was no plan to return the charters if the teams eventually won at trial.In response, NASCAR filed voluntary commitments the next day. It promised not to sell or lease new charters during the 2025 Cup Series season and said that six open team spots in the rulebook would stay in effect, protecting entries for 23XI and FRM cars. NASCAR also said that it would not sell inactive Stewart-Haas Racing charters without court approval.As per Charlotte Observer, for 23XI and FRM, the fight is about survival in the short term. They argue that losing their charters while the case is pending would cause “irreparable harm,” including the possible loss of sponsors and drivers.Their request for a preliminary injunction, if granted, would let them keep racing as chartered teams while waiting for the trial scheduled in December 2025. NASCAR’s filing asked the court to deny that request, saying its voluntary commitments solved the problem.“One thing’s for sure is 2026 will be better” – Denny Hamlin addresses the ongoing lawsuitDenny Hamlin revisited the subject at NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day in Charlotte. Asked about the impact of the lawsuit, he said that both he and his team had to manage the extra challenges. His focus, though, was on the future.“I don’t know. It’s, you know, everyone has to deal with it. The team deals with it. You know, we have our own stuff that we’re having to deal with while going through this. But, you know, one thing’s for sure is 2026 will be better,” Hamlin said (via Steven Taranto on X).NASCAR has promised in court not to issue or sell any additional charters during 2025 while the case continues. It also committed to holding six charters in reserve, including inactive ones, in case 23XI and FRM win their case. The teams believe these steps do not go far enough to protect them from financial and competitive damage.Despite the legal battle, Denny Hamlin has stayed strong on the track. He won the Cook Out 400 at Richmond in March, leading 274 laps, and followed with a win at the Goodyear 400 in Darlington in April. Hamlin has also picked up stage wins and pole positions, consistent throughout the season. These performances have kept him near the front of the playoff standings as he continues to pursue his first Cup Series championship.