Denny Hamlin has a blunt reaction to NASCAR lawsuit potentially leading to 23XI's detriment

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:02 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has responded to any concern that his team, 23XI Racing, will lose their drivers like Tyler Reddick. Currently, they are racing as an “open” team because NASCAR won the recent court appeal, which removed all charter benefits from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Although the loss of charter protection may indirectly permit drivers or sponsors to exit 23XI, Hamlin has promised fans not to be deterred and has given guarantees to his team members that the developments in the lawsuit will not interfere with operations and the employment of 23XI. He stressed several times that any effects of the legal situation would be absorbed by the ownership and not spill over to its employees, and he has continued to sound reassuring and positive about the future of the team.

He said to Bob Pockrass:

"I have absolutely zero concern about the lawsuit. I know the facts and I have zero concern."
Hamlin also said that the result of the lawsuit would be known at the next court appearance and that, regardless of the outcome, he and co-owner Michael Jordan are positive and determined that 23XI Racing will keep racing in NASCAR. Hamlin said that he is in his championship business and has no room to be distracted, repeating the point that everything will be made public in December and ensuring that transparency will be delivered as the case is closed.

Denny Hamlin points out how the Next Gen era reshaped the playoffs

Denny Hamlin has described how the introduction of NASCAR's Next Gen car in 2022 has made the playoff field much more competitive, noting that all cars now run at similar speeds which makes it harder to gain and keep track position. He explained in a recent interview that qualifying and race strategy are now more crucial than ever, as the performance gap between teams has narrowed and playoff points are distributed more evenly across the grid.

This parity means the bottom-ranked playoff drivers are less than 30 points out of the lead, and unexpected contenders have a realistic shot at reaching the Final Four. He said to Bob Pockrass:

"Everything is just a little bit closer. Track position means a little more. Qualifying means a little bit more. Playoff points are spread out amongst the field. Slightly more than what it's been in the past.
"I think, if anything, you're looking at probably the bottom four guys right now chomping at the bit, knowing they're only 20-some points out of the point lead. I think that it's wide open from that stance of where you could have someone very unexpected make it to the Final Four."

Hamlin emphasized that the margin for error is razor-thin in the current playoff structure, as even small mistakes or misfortunes could derail a season; however, he heads into the playoffs with strong momentum: four wins and seven other top-five finishes.

Edited by Luke Koshi
