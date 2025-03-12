Denny Hamlin caught in a relatable "adulthood" moment as Jordan Fish shares amusing clip

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordon Fish, recently shared a lighthearted moment with the racer on social media. This gave NASCAR fans a glimpse into the life of the Joe Gibbs Racing #11 driver beyond the track as he relaxed after a challenging race on Sunday.

Hamlin finished second behind Christopher Bell by 0.049 seconds at the recently concluded Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 10. The veteran racer stands seventh in the overall NASCAR Cup Series standings with 110 points after four races and looks in good form for a playoffs push. While fans mostly get to see his competitive side during races, his partner Fish often shares snippets of his personal life, showing his lighter, more humorous side.

Recently, Fish posted multiple updates on Instagram of their day, along with a video. The clip showed Hamlin indoors with blue-tinted sunglasses and a backward black cap, enjoying a bowl of cereal and playing Rummikub. She captioned this funny clip, writing:

"We've entered into an entirely different level of Adulthood."

Denny Hamlin is playing Rummikub while having cereal with his partner, Jordon Fish. Source: Image via Instagram @xojordanfish

Hamlin could be seen making a move in Rummikub, which is a tile-based strategy game similar to rummy. While he was focused on arranging his tiles, he did not forget to shield his tiles as someone walked past him in the background and gave them a stare. Fish also added funny background music to the clip, making the clip hilarious.

Denny Hamlin (left), Jimmie Johnson (center), and Kevin Harvick pose with the championship trophy before the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway.- Source: Imagn

Hamlin has been a Cup Series racer for two decades now and is often considered the best racer yet to win a championship. No racer has won more races than Denny Hamlin and not managed to win the title. Hamlin came closest in 2010, finishing second, 39 points behind Jimmie Johnson. He has also tried and missed on multiple separate occasions, finishing in the top five of the final standings eight more times.

NASCAR countersuing Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing

Apart from being a seasoned racer, Denny Hamlin also co-owns the 23XI Racing team with Michael Jordan. The team has recently found itself in a legal standoff with NASCAR over its charter system, and now the league has countersued the team for its interference in NASCAR's media rights.

The conflict began when Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit in October 2024 claiming monopolistic behavior in revenue sharing. The charter guarantees established teams starting spots in races and financial incentives. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports declined to sign the charter because they felt it was inequitable.

In response to the lawsuit, NASCAR countersued in March 2025, accusing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports and Curtis Polk (Jordon's manager and 23XI co-owner) of forming an "illegal cartel". NASCAR seeks triple damages and removal of the teams' starting positions from its leagues. Hamlin found it 'laughable' as he talked in his Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin Podcast:

"Certainly, I was very surprised to hear some of the accusations that were said.... He helped us build this race team into a Championship caliber team by year five. Which was what our goal was....We are very much looking forward to when it comes to December 1st when this trial will happen. I found many of those things quite laughable. One of my favorite was saying that that Curtis doesn't know NASCAR business." (41:47 onwards)

Time will tell whether this reshapes the NASCAR charter system. Hamlin, meanwhile, continues his pursuit of his first long-awaited championship while taking on his responsibilities as a team owner, too.

