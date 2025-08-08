Denny Hamlin claps back at 'Logano fan' dig using 2019 Martinsville GIF post run-in with No.22 driver 

Denny Hamlin was recently seen playing basketball. The number on his jersey said '22', which also happens to be the number of the car that Joey Logano drives NASCAR Cup Series. A fan on Instagram shared a picture of Hamlin with his back facing towards the camera, assuming that the Joe Gibbs Racing ace is a Logano fan.

Ad

Hamlin, who was tagged in the story, responded quickly. He brought out a screenshot of one of his post-race interviews at Martinsville back in October 2019. Hamlin had a scuffle with Logano after the race, which soon escalated into pushing and shoving.

Minutes later in the interview, Hamlin made an impression of Logano and said,

“That’s just short track racin!”

And that impression became a meme within the NASCAR community, which this time, the JGR driver himself used. Here is a screenshot of the story that Denny Hamlin reshared:

Ad

Trending

(Source: Denny Hamlin/Instagram)

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are now ahead of their 24th start of the 2025 season. Well, for Hamlin, it’s the 23rd as he missed the June 15 race in Mexico City.

Ad

Hamlin had just become a father for the third time, so he chose to stay home with his fiancée and his daughters, Taylor and Molly. NASCAR granted him a playoff waiver as his absence was due to medical reasons.

On the NASCAR side of things, 2025 seems to have shaped up into a stellar season for Denny Hamlin, who has won four races already and is moving fast towards that 60-win mark. He sits fourth in the championship standings with 11 top-fives, 12 top-10s, and 719 points to his name.

Ad

Denny Hamlin says Carson Hocevar’s attitude is bad for “on-track results”

Carson Hocevar (77) waits for the start of the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin shared his take on Carson Hocevar following the latter’s scuffle with Zane Smith at Iowa Speedway. It all happened during last Sunday’s race.

Ad

Hocevar got loose underneath Smith on Lap 229 and wrecked his No. 38 Mustang. Smith, who got rammed into the outside wall, lost several positions due to the wreck. Hocevar, on the other hand, managed to bag a top-10.

Hocevar wasn’t apologetic at all, and instead posted a picture on Instagram that spoke loudly and clearly about what he felt about his encounter with Smith and his crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, after the race.

Ad

Reflecting on Hocevar’s antics, Denny Hamlin said in a statement,

“It seems like Carson’s definitely brushing it off as if to say ‘tough luck, buddy’, right? That’s a tough way to live. Toughest way to go about this…..it hurts you in the long run. If that’s the attitude you want to have, it’s good for social media. It’s bad for on-track results.”

Carson Hocevar has yet to log his maiden win of the 2025 season, as well as his Cup Series career. The series' sophomore will race next in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.